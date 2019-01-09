Legendsan hour ago

New "Arnold Palmer Experience" coming to Bay Hill for this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational

Golf fans attending this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational will have a special opportunity to learn more about the golf legend and tournament namesake. The Arnold Palmer Experience is coming to Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando and anyone with a ticket during tournament days will have access.

The Arnold Palmer Experience will begin with a 360-degree dome theatre in which fans will watch a film about Palmer's famed life. From there, fans will be able to compare their golf swings to that of the seven-time major champ and test their skills virtually on some of the signature golf holes he designed. There will also be plenty of iconic artifacts and memorabilia from Palmer's career.

The exhibit will be located near the 10th tee during the tournament. But there are plans for it to Palmer's home town of Latrobe in the summer in time for a celebration of what would have been Palmer's 90th birthday on Sept. 10. Eventually, the exhibit may travel to other locations.

The 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational is scheduled for March 7-10.

