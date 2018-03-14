Golfers at Bay Hill participate in driving range salute to Arnold Palmer -- with a twist

For a second straight year, golfers at the Arnold Palmer Invitational participated in a driving range salute to The King. But this time, there was a twist. Literally.
Led by Palmer's grandson, Sam Saunders, those teeing off in succession at Bay Hill's driving range on Wednesday were all asked to do their best imitation of Arnie's famed follow-through. Check it out:
And here's another angle from Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard:
Nicely done, everyone. But for our money, we're going with Brandt Snedeker as the player who copied Palmer's move best.
Arnold Palmer died on Sept. 25, 2016 at 87. This is the second year that the golf legend's PGA Tour event is being played without him. In addition to this group ceremonial opening tee shot becoming a tournament tradition, the winner of the event also gets an "Arnie's Army" red cardigan in Palmer's honor
.
