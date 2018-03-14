Golfers at Bay Hill participate in driving range salute to Arnold Palmer -- with a twist

For a second straight year, golfers at the Arnold Palmer Invitational participated in a driving range salute to The King . But this time, there was a twist. Literally.

Led by Palmer's grandson, Sam Saunders, those teeing off in succession at Bay Hill's driving range on Wednesday were all asked to do their best imitation of Arnie's famed follow-through. Check it out:

And here's another angle from Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard:

Nicely done, everyone. But for our money, we're going with Brandt Snedeker as the player who copied Palmer's move best.

Arnold Palmer died on Sept. 25, 2016 at 87 . This is the second year that the golf legend's PGA Tour event is being played without him. In addition to this group ceremonial opening tee shot becoming a tournament tradition, the winner of the event also gets an "Arnie's Army" red cardigan in Palmer's honor

.

