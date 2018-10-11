Trending
Legends

Nate Robinson looks like he could still win the NBA Slam Dunk Contest

By
3 hours ago

Good news, everyone! Nate Robinson is still alive! And he can still dunk with the best of them!

RELATED: Dog "throws" perfect alley-oop to slam dunk champ

Nate The Great sure looks like he's primed to win a fourth NBA Slam Dunk Contest, huh? Of course, that would require him actually being in the NBA, but details, details. . .

Sadly, it's been more than eight years since Robinson won the last of his record three Dunk titles (Yes, that includes that year he was allowed about 100 attempts. C'mon, he's 5-foot-9!) and nearly three years since he played his most recent NBA game. After playing in Israel, the D-League, and Venezuela, Robinson signed a contract in August to play in Lebanon.

The former two-sport star at the University of Washington also had an unsuccessful tryout with the Seattle Seahawks since his last NBA stint, and according to his Wikipedia page, opened a chicken and waffles restaurant in his native Seattle area. But he's still only 34. And he still has his legendary hops. Hopefully, an NBA GM notices.

RELATED: NBA weighs in on James Harden's new "controversial" move

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Legends

Nate Robinson looks like he could still win the NBA Slam Dunk Contest

3 hours ago
Annoying NFL Texts

Annoying NFL Texts: Putting Drew Brees' record in proper perspective

3 hours ago
Shake n' Steak

LongHorn Steakhouse has its own bourbon now, plan accordingly

4 hours ago
NBA

Apparently the drama surrounding Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves is Mark fault

4 hours ago
Gambling

Patriots-Chiefs game on track to set the record for highest NFL over/under total

4 hours ago
Viral Videos

How this Asian Tour pro kept his cool during this hilarious caddie prank is nothing short of...

5 hours ago
Rising Stars

Why the Atlanta Hawks will be one of the NBA's most fun teams to watch (HINT: Trae Young)

6 hours ago
Gotta Support the Team

Red Sox fan wakes up from surgery, immediately starts smack-talking the Yankees

7 hours ago
Well Played

Justin Rose is arguably the world's best golfer, but clearly the world's best tournament host

8 hours ago
Chugzilla

Natural Light has a 77-pack now...and it costs less than a box of Pro V1s

8 hours ago
Instant Classics

Bill Belichick provides perfect Bill Belichick quote ahead of big game with Kansas City

October 10, 2018
Vegas Victories

CIMB Classic expert picks: We predicted Kevin Tway's win last week—can our handicappers pick a...

October 10, 2018
Euro Tour Shenanigans

Andrew "Beef" Johnston signs a man's beer belly, continues to be a fan favorite

October 10, 2018
MLB Playoffs

Dear Yankees fans who know how to read: STOP THROWING BEER AT PEOPLE

October 10, 2018
Innovators

NBA wastes no time weighing in on James Harden's new "controversial" move

October 10, 2018
Viral Videos

Dog "throws" perfect alley-oop to slam dunk champ, is the real-life Air Bud

October 10, 2018
Golf Digest Podcast

Jeremy Roenick on the best celebrity golfer, the new NHL season and why he'd love to play in a...

October 10, 2018
F is for Friendship

An anatomy of Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka's "truce" video

October 9, 2018
Related
The LoopPK Subban scores ridiculous center-ice screamer, lo…
The LoopNBA wastes no time weighing in on James Harden's ne…
The LoopWatch Stephen A. Smith make wrong NBA Finals picks …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection