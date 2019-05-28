Memorialan hour ago

Muirfield Village entrance pranked ahead of this week's Memorial

By
NBC4i.com
NBC4i.com

Jack Nicklaus has made milkshakes the calling card of the Memorial the past few seasons. But it was suds, not shakes, that stole the show on Monday at Muirfield Village.

According to Columbus news station FOX28, tournament officials were greeted to a wave of bubbles on Memorial Day, as someone poured dish soap into a fountain in front of the golf course's neighborhood.

The bubbles were more than four feet tall, with the soap gliding into nearby storm drains as well.

The city's parks department would determine how to remove the soap, police told local news stations. It's also not the first time this has happened, with the same prank happening in years past.

A different type of bubbly could be popped on Sunday, as Tiger Woods—who has won the Memorial five times—is trying to capture his record-tying 82nd win on the PGA Tour. Woods will tee off with reigning Memorial champ Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose on Thursday.

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursRory McIlroy dazzles, Tiger Woods impresses in fina…
Golf News & ToursXander Schauffele's lights-out performance, Rory Mc…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods' strong finish, Jordan Spieth and Patri…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection