Muirfield Village entrance pranked ahead of this week's Memorial

Jack Nicklaus has made milkshakes the calling card of the Memorial the past few seasons. But it was suds, not shakes, that stole the show on Monday at Muirfield Village.

According to Columbus news station FOX28 , tournament officials were greeted to a wave of bubbles on Memorial Day, as someone poured dish soap into a fountain in front of the golf course's neighborhood.

The bubbles were more than four feet tall, with the soap gliding into nearby storm drains as well.

The city's parks department would determine how to remove the soap, police told local news stations. It's also not the first time this has happened, with the same prank happening in years past.

A different type of bubbly could be popped on Sunday, as Tiger Woods—who has won the Memorial five times—is trying to capture his record-tying 82nd win on the PGA Tour. Woods will tee off with reigning Memorial champ Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose on Thursday.