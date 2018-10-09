More passport issues force Jhonattan Vegas to withdraw from CIMB Classic

An expired visa almost prevented Jhonattan Vegas from playing in this year's Open Championship, as Vegas—with a borrowed set of clubs—didn't arrive to Carnoustie until 45 minutes before his tee time. Unfortunately for the three-time tour winner, another travel predicament has struck.

Vegas announced on Tuesday that he has withdrawn from the CIMB Classic, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, due to a passport issue. "Unfortunately my country is having some horrible issues and renewing your passport is one of them," Vegas wrote on Twitter. "Thanks everyone (at the) CIMB Classic for trying to make this happen."

Vegas' homeland, Venezuela, is in the midst of civil unrest and economic collapse. On Monday the country's congress reported Venezuelan consumer prices rose 488,865 percent in the 12 months ending in September.

Vegas' participation in November's World Cup of Golf could also be in doubt, as the event will be played in Australia.

Sam Ryder will take Vegas' spot in the CIMB Classic field.

