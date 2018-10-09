News & Tours2 hours ago

More passport issues force Jhonattan Vegas to withdraw from CIMB Classic

By
Safeway Open - Round One
Robert Laberge(Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

An expired visa almost prevented Jhonattan Vegas from playing in this year's Open Championship, as Vegas—with a borrowed set of clubs—didn't arrive to Carnoustie until 45 minutes before his tee time. Unfortunately for the three-time tour winner, another travel predicament has struck.

Vegas announced on Tuesday that he has withdrawn from the CIMB Classic, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, due to a passport issue. "Unfortunately my country is having some horrible issues and renewing your passport is one of them," Vegas wrote on Twitter. "Thanks everyone (at the) CIMB Classic for trying to make this happen."

Vegas' homeland, Venezuela, is in the midst of civil unrest and economic collapse. On Monday the country's congress reported Venezuelan consumer prices rose 488,865 percent in the 12 months ending in September.

Vegas' participation in November's World Cup of Golf could also be in doubt, as the event will be played in Australia.

Sam Ryder will take Vegas' spot in the CIMB Classic field.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods listed as 25-1 to break Jack Nicklaus' …
Golf News & ToursYou can now bet on the proposed Tiger Woods vs. Phi…
Golf News & ToursReport: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson match set for T…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection