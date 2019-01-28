Montrealers stuck in 75-car pile-up turn highway into hockey rink to pass the time

Ladies and gentleman, we found it—the most Canadian video of all time. While stuck in a 75-car traffic jam just east of Montreal this weekend, several Quebec locals responded by hopping out of their trucks and turning the frozen highway into a makeshift rink. The only thing that's missing is Rush blaring over the radio and some guy swigging maple syrup straight from the bottle.

On a weekend where hockey, much to the chagrin of Minnesotans everywhere, went hi-tech, embedding GPS tracking on players and pucks for the 2019 All-Star Game, this is a refreshing return to what hockey is truly about : Generational passion...and frostbite. No tracking lasers or Bryson-approved real-time stat HUDs, and certainly not whatever the hell this was...

The only real question we have, is why the quartet passing the puck around didn't invited the lone guy in the back with his own to stick to join them. Come on, you're all in this together, stranded in Nowheresville, Quebec in the dead of January. When all the poutine runs out and there's nothing to left eat, you don't want to have made any enemies.