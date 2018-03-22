Trending
MLB players finding out their rating in "The Show" made for some pretty great reactions

For a long time, the standard for all sports video game player rating systems was "Madden." It was after all the G.O.A.T. of sports video games during its peak between 2000 and 2007. Now, on the latest and greatest systems, every major sport's respective game stacks up with Madden, except freakin' NCAA Football because it no longer exists. For shame.

Now that each game competes with Madden, so do its rating systems, some of them like NBA 2K even changing on a week-to-week basis depending on how a player is playing in real life. But before a game hits shelves though, the rating has to start somewhere. "MLB The Show 18", which comes out March 27, found a fun, blunt way to reveal a few of the harsher ratings for the game's stars, like cover boy Aaron Judge, Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman. It made for some pretty funny reactions:

Aaron Judge

Jeez, 26 vision? I guess 208 strikeouts on the year didn't help that rating, but you don't just run into 52 dingers without at least 50-rated video game vision. Nice comedic touch by Judge acting like he was having trouble reading it though. I mean, the guy is as smooth as they come. As for the 86 overall, I have Xbox One and "The Show" is for Playstation only (discrimination much?), so I don't know if that's too high, too low, or just right. For the cover boy, one would imagine he should be in the 90s, but again, how would I know.

Trea Turner

At the age of 24, Turner is already a top-3 base stealer in the game, so the 99 rating seems spot on. This kid is going to be/already is a stud. If only the Nats could stop choking and the world could see him in late October.

Marcus Stroman

Knowing Stroman, who tends to run a little hot at times, I actually thought he was about to threaten to punch someone in the face when he said "I'm gonna punch more guys out this year." He's coming off his best year in the bigs, so he has a point on 76 overall being a little low. His stamina rating is on the mark though, as Stroman's 201 innings pitched were the 11th most among starters in 2017.

Cody Bellinger

The NL Rookie of the Year with an honest assessment of his game. If anyone should have had a problem, it should've been Bellinger, who hit 39 homers and drove in 97 runs as a 21-year-old.

Carlos Correa

What does it take to get a 90 rating in this game? 70 homers and 150 RBIs? Tough crowd over there at Sony. Not too surprising though since they only allow their game on their system.

Tough Crowd

