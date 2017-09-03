Trending
Teasers

Is NCAA Football coming back? This commercial (maybe) says so

By
5 hours ago

As far as sports video games go, the NCAA Football series has to be considered in the top-3 of all time. Some (me) would argue it was even better than its older brother, the Madden series.

Unfortunately, all we have left are fond memories of the college football game, as it ceased to exist in 2014, when the NCAA announced it would not be renewing its licensing contract with Electronic Arts because of legal disputes over player likenesses in the game. No matter which side of the aisle you fall on in that argument, it still stung to see the game vanish so quickly.

There've been signals of the game's return, like fake covers on the Internet that exist only to tease the game's most ardent fans, but nothing actually real. For some sick reason, Sony decided to roll out the biggest teaser ever in an ad that aired during college football's opening Saturday. The commercial features Urban Meyer, Jim Harbaugh, and various former college stars now in the NFL. Check it out, and you decide what it means:

As someone who has logged hundreds, possibly thousands of hours (not proud of it) rebuilding programs like Florida Atlantic from scratch and turning them into dynasties, this commercial has me feeling things. I doubt it means the game is actually coming back, and if that's the case I speak for everyone in sincerely saying F YOU to Sony. Not cool, guys.

RELATED: Cam Newton's brother led the biggest upset in college football history (too bad you didn't bet on it)

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Teasers

Is NCAA Football coming back? This commercial (maybe) says so

5 hours ago
Underdogs

Cam Newton's brother led the biggest upset in college football history (Too bad you bet on...

5 hours ago
Keep Grinding

This NYC golfer's short game is definitely better than yours

September 2, 2017
Weird Golf News

Woman arrested for cutting off husband's penis because he spent too much time playing golf

September 2, 2017
College Football

The 8 funniest Lee Corso moments on College Gameday

September 1, 2017
Tiger Style

Today in questionable golf attire: Tiger Woods' sleeveless T-shirt and gym shorts

September 1, 2017
Celebrity Golfers

If these are actually Maury Povich's golf clubs, they're amazing

September 1, 2017
Tour Life

Bubba Watson had a day that Boston sports fans can only dream of

September 1, 2017
Style

Wesley Bryan's bold new Taco Bell belt is a sight to behold

September 1, 2017
Viral Videos

UCONN football gets mocked for over-practicing its victory formation during first game

September 1, 2017
Viral Video

Joey Votto hits home run for child battling terminal cancer

August 31, 2017
Tour Life

Raymond Floyd puts spectacular Hamptons house on the market for $25 Million

August 31, 2017
NBA

Kevin Durant spends an unsettling amount of time playing Rory McIlroy PGA Tour

August 31, 2017
Rising Stars

LaMelo Ball's new $395 signature basketball shoes could make him ineligible

August 31, 2017
The Future

The iPhone 8 is rumored to have several new features, maybe even some of these

August 31, 2017
Continuing Education

Dad crashing daughter's grad school classes is only funny thing to come out of Hurricane...

August 31, 2017
The Loop

Andrew "Beef" Johnston hitting the gym hard made one golf legend's day

August 31, 2017
NSFW

Giancarlo Stanton is in a new music video -- and it's probably NSFW

August 31, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionTip Plus: Jimmy Ballard
Golf InstructionTip Plus: Jim Flick
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection