Trending
Underdogs

Cam Newton's brother led the biggest upset in college football history (Too bad you didn't bet on it)

By
23 minutes ago
Howard v UNLV
David J. BeckerLAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 02: Quarterback Caylin Newton #3 of the Howard Bison runs against the UNLV Rebels during their game at Sam Boyd Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Howard won 43-40. (Photo by David J. Becker/Getty Images)

Howard University taking on UNLV in college football's opening weekend was supposed to be such a lopsided match-up that Vegas sportsbooks didn't even offer a money line. But it turned out, the Bison had the best player on the field on Saturday night -- and his last name should be one football fans recognize.

Caylin Newton, the younger brother of Carolina Panthers superstar and 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton, accounted for 330 yards of total offense (190 rushing and 140 passing) and three touchdowns as Howard won 45-40 to pull off arguably the biggest upset in college football history. In terms of gambling, at least, a 45-point underdog is now in the books as the sport's all-time most unlikely victory.

RELATED: This Phil Mickelson gambling story from the set of "Tin Cup" is phenomenal

And as for that money line (betting on a team to win outright), ESPN reports some offshore sites offered 600-to-1 odds. That means a $100 wager would have won someone a cool 60 GRAND.

Howard's improbable win came on the 10-year anniversary of another FCS (Division I-AA) team's famous upset, Appalachian State's victory at Michigan. It also came on the same day that Liberty upset Baylor. Both Appalachian State and Liberty were listed as 33-point dogs. Not bad, but not quite Howard's level. Prior to Howard's win, Stanford, led by then head coach Jim Harbaugh, winning as a 39-point underdog against USC in 2007 was the biggest upset according to point spreads.

Here's a look at an updated list of the top 10 upsets in college football history, courtesy of Vegas odds guru RJ Bell:

According to ESPN, UNLV paid Howard $600,000 to come to Vegas for the season opener. Whoops. And before other college football programs think about doing the same, they should know this: Caylin Newton is only a freshman.

RELATED: How Rickie Fowler ruined the greatest golf bet of all time

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Underdogs

Cam Newton's brother led the biggest upset in college football history (Too bad you bet on...

23 minutes ago
Keep Grinding

This NYC golfer's short game is definitely better than yours

21 hours ago
Weird Golf News

Woman arrested for cutting off husband's penis because he spent too much time playing golf

September 2, 2017
College Football

The 8 funniest Lee Corso moments on College Gameday

September 1, 2017
Tiger Style

Today in questionable golf attire: Tiger Woods' sleeveless T-shirt and gym shorts

September 1, 2017
Celebrity Golfers

If these are actually Maury Povich's golf clubs, they're amazing

September 1, 2017
Tour Life

Bubba Watson had a day that Boston sports fans can only dream of

September 1, 2017
Style

Wesley Bryan's bold new Taco Bell belt is a sight to behold

September 1, 2017
Viral Videos

UCONN football gets mocked for over-practicing its victory formation during first game

September 1, 2017
Viral Video

Joey Votto hits home run for child battling terminal cancer

August 31, 2017
Tour Life

Raymond Floyd puts spectacular Hamptons house on the market for $25 Million

August 31, 2017
NBA

Kevin Durant spends an unsettling amount of time playing Rory McIlroy PGA Tour

August 31, 2017
Rising Stars

LaMelo Ball's new $395 signature basketball shoes could make him ineligible

August 31, 2017
The Future

The iPhone 8 is rumored to have several new features, maybe even some of these

August 31, 2017
Continuing Education

Dad crashing daughter's grad school classes is only funny thing to come out of Hurricane...

August 31, 2017
The Loop

Andrew "Beef" Johnston hitting the gym hard made one golf legend's day

August 31, 2017
NSFW

Giancarlo Stanton is in a new music video -- and it's probably NSFW

August 31, 2017
Big Ballers

The new reality show featuring Lonzo Ball & LaVar Ball actually looks pretty interesting

August 31, 2017
Related
The LoopYou probably didn't notice: Derek Ernst's a…
The LoopHow has Rory McIlroy's injury affected betting …
The LoopWhy I had to bet on Ken Duke at the Open
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection