Trending
Amazing Detail

MLB pitcher Archie Bradley tells the story of how he—literally—sh*t his pants on his way to the mound

By
4 hours ago
Arizona Diamondbacks v Washington Nationals
(Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

We've heard of athletes relieving themselves as they compete—long-distance runners and wrestlers are notorious for such behavior. But how about an actual relief pitcher taking relief—in his jersey? That's the uniquely disturbing but hilarious story relayed by Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Archie Bradley.

Bradley was asked by the Yahoo Sports MLB podcast about his most awkward moment on the mound in his career. Thankfully for us, Bradley was honest in retelling a story that is sure to stick with Bradley for quite awhile.

“I was warming up to go in a game, and I knew I had the next hitter,” Archie Bradley told Yahoo. "I knew he was on deck. And the at-bat was kinda taking a little bit, and as a bullpen guy in these big situations, I call them nervous pees. I don’t have to pee a lot, but I know I have to pee before I go in the game. I can’t believe I’m telling you this.

“It’s a 2-2 count, and I’m like, ‘Man, I have to pee. I have to go pee.’ So I run in our bathroom real quick, I’m ready to go. And I’m trying to pee and I actually shit my pants. Like right before I’m about to go in the game, I pooped my pants. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Like, I know I’m a pitch away from going in the game, so I’m scrambling to clean myself up. I get it cleaned up the best I can, button my pants up, and our bullpen coach Mike Fetters says, ‘Hey, you’re in the game.’ So I’m jogging into the game to pitch with poop in my pants, essentially.”

It's been quite a month for National League relief pitchers. Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Adrian Houser upchucked on the mound earlier this month. And now, Bradley's story of a different bodily fluid enters the fore. Good thing there wasn't any mound visits with Bradley and his Arizona teammates or coaches. They would've gotten a whiff of what had transpired . . .

“I actually told my teammates, I stepped out of the bathroom, I was like, ‘Hey, am I OK? I just shit myself,’” Bradley said. “And they didn’t believe me until they unfortunately saw the mess in the bathroom, because I didn’t have time, I was like, ‘I gotta go in the game.’”

RELATED: From country clubs to the pro tour, when you gotta go, you gotta go

A hilarious story indeed. Bradley is one of Arizona's best relievers this year—owning a 2.13 ERA and a 2-1 record in 35 games. The Diamondbacks didn't know just how good of a reliever he was, until he actually relieved himself in his pants. Impressive stuff here. We have a feeling he'll stay away from the chili at the pre-game spread for the remainder of the season.

h/t Yahoo Sports

RELATED: A way-too-early look at the 11 best college football games of 2018

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Explain This

How to watch the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest without throwing up in your living room

an hour ago
Golf Pads

Billionaire dad of tour pro lists mansion with hockey rink for nearly $100 million

3 hours ago
Bro Hugs

Tiger and former caddie Mike "Fluff" Cowan hug it out on the range, hearts melt everywhere

3 hours ago
2018 World Cup

The internet is convinced a 1997 'Simpsons' episode may have already predicted the World Cup

4 hours ago
Viral Videos

Aaron Judge plays catch with young Yankees fan during game in late All-Star starter bid

4 hours ago
Amazing Detail

MLB pitcher Archie Bradley tells the story of how he—literally—sh*t his pants on his way to...

4 hours ago
Never Too Early

A way-too-early look at the 11 best college football games of 2018

a day ago
If This Van's Rocking...

Despite an $84 million dollar contract, Kirk Cousins is still living that van life

a day ago
That's Got To Hurt

This brutal women's MMA knockout will have you popping Tylenol like Tic Tacs

June 26, 2018
The Grind

Greg Norman gets naked, Phil Mickelson jumps into the dessert business, and a new favorite...

June 26, 2018
NBA

James Harden accepted his MVP award in a cow outfit, for some reason

June 26, 2018
Well Played

Bride buys LSU-loving husband groom's cake of his dreams -- except for one subtle dagger

June 25, 2018
Golf

90-year-old selling collection of 70,000 golf balls for charity

June 25, 2018
World Hop 2018

Kangaroo stricken with World Cup fever invades Australian soccer game

June 25, 2018
Bad Boys

Nick Kyrgios fined €15,000 for doing NSFW stuff with a water bottle while at W

June 25, 2018
Strange But True

That crazy story about Ernie Els wrestling Steve Marino on his private jet? Yeah, Els says...

June 25, 2018
It's All Relative

For Jeffrey Wright—Bernard on 'Westworld'— golf is a family affair

June 25, 2018
Proud Papa

LeBron James is just a normal sports dad tripping on his son's first in-game dunk attempt

June 25, 2018
Related
The LoopJason Dufner's pants on Saturday at the U.S. Open a…
The LoopJustin Rose passes the time on Road to Dubai with M…
The LoopU.S. Open 2017: Yes, American hero Patrick Reed is …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection