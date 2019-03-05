Trending
Sorcery

Minnesota's Kevin Fiala flips teammate's stick back to him in what's easily the most mesmerizing video of the year

By
2 hours ago

Regrettably, we're a bit late on this video, but that doesn't make it any less mesmerizing to watch. On Sunday night in a game between the Nashville Predators and the Minnesota Wild, Wild defenseman Anthony Bitetto lost his stick while his team was in the Nashville zone. Normally, if your stick is broken, the only option is to go to the bench and get another (unless you're playing in a men's league, then you're sh*t out of luck). Even if it isn't broken, players rarely take the chance of trying to retrieve it, because it could put teammates in an odd-man situation while you're in the corner trying to find your twig. Your best move is to play on and get a new stick when you have a chance.

Or, you could have a teammate like Kevin Fiala, Minnesota's young left winger who eliteprospects.com described as having a "slick skill-set with soft hands, good stickhandling and brilliant puck-control," before he made the NHL. They pretty much hit the nail on the head there, as Fiala displayed those slick, soft hands by flipping Bitetto's stick back to him perfectly on Sunday in what is easily the most ridiculous thing you'll see in an NHL game this season:

The move, which occurred early in the first period, helped the Wild gain possession of the puck, though nothing really came of it. Still an insane play nonetheless, and, as one Twitter user pointed out, one we can only remember seeing from one other, decent hockey player:

No, Kevin Fiala is not even on the same planet as Sidney Crosby, but just doing something similar to Sid the Kid is good company to be in. You could even argue Fiala's was better as the stick could not have flipped more perfectly into Bitetto's hands.

RELATED: LA Kings forward Tyler Toffoli slams stick in anger in the penalty box, stick then snaps on his next breakaway

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Sorcery

Minnesota's Kevin Fiala flips teammate's stick back to him in what's easily the most video of...

2 hours ago
Whoops!

Keith Mitchell had the perfect reaction when announcers botched his name on the Honda Classic...

20 hours ago
Random Daggers

Keith Mitchell isn't going to be thrilled about this brutal newspaper headline for his Honda...

20 hours ago
Them Fightin' Words

Cheating allegations and fists hurled as country club gents throw down

a day ago
Monday Superlatives

Nick Kyrgios could become the most hated athlete in the world

March 4, 2019
Memories & Milestones

Bawitdaba da bang da bang, Kid Rock makes first ace while playing with Jack Nicklaus

March 4, 2019
Legendary Loopers

Keith Mitchell’s caddie is the real life version of the caddie in 'Happy Gilmore'

March 3, 2019
March Madness (Literally)

The scene in the tunnel after the Utah State vs. Nevada game was WILD

March 3, 2019
Anger Management

LA Kings forward Tyler Toffoli slams stick in anger in the penalty box, stick then snaps on...

March 3, 2019
Hate, Hate, Hate

Sean Avery, king of the 'chirp,' takes New York Islanders fans to the woodshed in Instagram...

March 1, 2019
NFL

The Patriots' character coach leaves team, raising question: the Patriots had a character...

March 1, 2019
Fails

New York man tries the old fake kidnapping trick to avoid Super Bowl gambling loss

March 1, 2019
Rants

Former Golf Channel host Peter Kessler is a huge fan of Peter Kessler, less so of Jack...

March 1, 2019
Crunching And Munching

Knicks legend Walt 'Clyde' Frazier is now randomly talking about cereal on the broadcast

March 1, 2019
Tr91tor

Islanders fans throw John Tavares the most brutal homecoming in sports history

March 1, 2019
Peak Philly

No one has ever done a quicker 180 than this Philly sports broadcaster did on Bryce Harper

February 28, 2019
Hidden Talents

Jon Rahm and his fiancée submit their NFL Combine film, sadly, won't get drafted

February 28, 2019
Rules, Man

Rickie Fowler trolls new drop rules with game-changing technique at Honda Classic

February 28, 2019
Related
The LoopMaple Leafs defenseman scores fluke goal, apologize…
The LoopLA Kings forward Tyler Toffoli slams stick in anger…
The LoopMaple Leafs equipment manager assists on huge goal,…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection