Mini-tour final round features a 59 and two 60s—and none of those players won

So you think you could make it as a tour pro? Here's the latest example why you might have a better chance of becoming an astronaut.

On Thursday, the Outlaw Tour staged the final round of its Western Skies Classic, and just about everyone who made the cut in the three-day event went low. Really low. There was a 59(!), two 60s, and a 61 carded at Western Skies Golf Club (in case you were wondering about the origins of the event's name) in Gilbert, Ariz. The craziest part? None of those players won the tournament.

Instead it was Wil Bateman earning the victory despite only shooting 62. Bateman beat Jared du Toit, who was the 59 shooter, in a playoff, instantly making this the most disappointing 59 in golf history.

Harkins, by the way, is a former PGA Tour member who is currently No. 11 on the Korn Ferry Tour money list.

But back to the low numbers, that's why they call it the Outlaw Tour, folks. WILD things happen out there. Or maybe it's because like several mini-tours , they are continuing to hold golf tournaments despite all major sporting events in this country being canceled or postponed right now due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Regardless, you get the point. There are a lot of good golfers out there. Turn pro at your own peril.

