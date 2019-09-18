Trending
Mike Yastrzemski, grandson of Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski, homered at Fenway Park because sports are undefeated

Despite their best efforts, the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants are going nowhere this season. Neither team has been mathematically eliminated, but both are nine games out of the second wild card in their respective leagues, an impossible hill to climb with only 11 games to go. On Tuesday night at Fenway Park, the two legendary franchises met for game 1 of a meaningless three-game series.

But the beauty of sports is that a game like this one can still have plenty of meaning, and it can even produce one of the best moments of the baseball season. This game did just that when Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, grandson of Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski, stepped to the plate in the top of the fourth inning. After working the count to 3-1, Mike got a fastball right down the pipe from Boston pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and took it deep to center. You couldn't have scripted it:

Ahhh, SPORTS, they are undefeated. Red Sox fans catch a lot of flack for some past transgressions, rightfully so in some cases, but the actions of a few should not outweigh the actions of many. These people, as much I can't stand them, just flat out get it. Check out the welcome he received from the Boston faithful in his first career at-bat at Fenway Park:

Mike finished with two hits in seven plate appearances, and the Giants went on to win 7-6 in 15 innings. Pretty special night for the kid. Here he was before the game with his grandpa. The two were filming a MLB Network segment prior to the game:

Carl and Mike Yastrzemski Meeting Segment
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox
Carl and Mike Yastrzemski Meeting Segment
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox
Carl and Mike Yastrzemski Meeting Segment
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox

Sports remain undefeated. Fine, Sox fans, I'll post a Yaz homer video.

