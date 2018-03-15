Trending
March Madness

Michigan State basketball's PB&J game is strong

3 hours ago

As a Tom Izzo-led three-seed who have played its best ball down the stretch, Michigan State is the trendy March Madness pick this year. There's a long way to go and lot of teams to topple (including, potentially, Duke) before they cut down the nets, but if the Spartans somehow pull it off, at least we now know their secret weapon: PB&J. Lots and lots of PB&J.

We don't care if you grew up in Whitebread Cabin on the banks JIF River, you have to admit that's one hell of a spread. The basics are definitely covered—crunchy and creamy pb, hearty whole wheat, a grape option for those who appreciate the finer things in life—but it's the bonus flourishes and attention to textural detail that really push the Spartan's pre-game snack game into 100-emoji territory.

First of all, you can tell that's real, honest-to-goodness jam, not the cheap gelatinous sugar paste you get out of the condiment rack at Denny's. For players looking to experiment with a little dessert PB&J, meanwhile, there's also Nutella and honey options, both of which sound so damn good they pretty much qualify as recruiting violations.

A few nitpicky points docked for a lack of coarse sea salt for sprinkling (don't knock it 'till you try it), but all in all a pretty good showing from the Sparty's culinary cracksquad.

