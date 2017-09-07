Michelle Wie, still recovering from appendix surgery, is out for the Evian Championship

The images of a smiling Michelle Wie showing off the bandages on her belly after undergoing an emergency appendectomy two weeks ago in Canada show a woman on the road to recovery. But it’s a recovery that will require more time before the 27-year-old is able to return to the course. As a result, Wie announced that she will not be able to compete in next week’s Evian Championship, the final major of the LPGA season.

“Unfortunately my doctors have advised me to continue resting which means I have to withdraw from @evianchamp next week,” Wie shared on Instagram. “It breaks my heart to do so because there is nothing more I want right now than to be able to compete. I love the Evian Championship and it holds a special place in my heart. I grew up playing this championship and I can't wait to get back next year. As soon as the docs say I’m fully recovered, I will be back practicing and playing, but for now I’m going to listen to them and lay low. Hope everyone in Florida stays safe during this hurricane.”

The decision is disappointing in that it’s the second major of 2017, a season in which Wie has seemed to revive her career, that she will not be able to fully compete. In July, Wie had to withdraw in the middle of the second round of the U.S. Women’s Open due to a neck injury (one that ironically might have began in the final round of another major, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship).

Wie was able to recover from that and finished third at the Ricoh Women’s British Open in August, her sixth top-five finish in 18 starts this season. But then at the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open, Wie again had to WD when the issue with her appendix arose.

In four previous starts since the Evian Championship became a major, Wie has made the cut three times and withdrawn from the event once. Her best finish was a T-16.

