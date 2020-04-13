John Daly, Max Homa and Collin Morikawa among those who will compete in poker tournament for charity

While other sports have attempted to fill the void left by the Covid-19 pandemic with things such as live streams of star athletes playing video games or basketball stars playing video games of H-O-R-S-E, golf relied on Masters rewatches during what was supposed to be Masters Week. No one was complaining, especially when Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods were reliving two of their most iconic wins on a Zoom call with Jim Nantz .

Now that that's over, what's next, Harbour Town rewatches? Something tells us those won't quite live up to Tiger's "return to glory."

An impressive number of tour pros have signed up for the "Chipping All-In" charity poker tournament, presented by MGM Resorts, Loaded and the World Poker Tour, which will begin on Thursday at 3 p.m. (eastern), and fans can tune into the broadcast on Twitch (Twitch.tv/AllStarPass) and YouTube (YouTube.com/AllStarPass). It's not live golf, but it's certainly better than that H-O-R-S-E game that everyone hated.

Viewers can make real-time donations by clicking here , and the list of golf stars will give a shoutout to donators. Among those competing in the tournament include Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Harold Varner III, Kevin Na, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker, Michelle Wie, Butch Harmon, and even John Daly, among others.

Players will be divided among multiple tables, with the top finishers from each advancing to the final table. There will also be live player audio in addition to a live Q&A. If Butch, Perez and Daly mic'd up while gambling isn't enough to make you tune in, we're not sure what is. And it's all for a good cause.

All proceeds for the event will go to the MGM Resorts Foundation’s Employee Emergency Grant Fund, which provides employees and their immediate families with short-term relief in making payments or to meet obligations during unexpected hardships and emergencies.

To learn more, click here -- and make sure to set a reminder to tune in at 3 p.m. (eastern) on Thursday.

