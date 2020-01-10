Michelle Wie and husband Jonnie West announce pregnancy

Michelle Wie posted a photo to her Instagram account that wasn't a golf shot, or of a workout, or a new recipe she's trying, or even of her wedding to Jonnie West that took place back in August—though the new photo does feature West. In her latest post, Wie and West, instead of eating wedding cake, are holding a tiny pair of Nike shoes to help reveal that the couple is expecting their first child, a baby girl, in the summer.

Loading View on Instagram

The announcement comes in what has been a newsy time for Wie. After missing the cut at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in June, Wie took the rest of the LPGA season off . Her right wrist, which she had surgery on the pervious October, continued to cause her pain. While away from the game, she and West got married in August. In September, though not part of the team, Wie still made a Solheim Cup appearance, this time on television. She was a studio analyst for the Golf Channel, receiving positive reviews. Then in December, CBS announced she will join their multimedia coverage team at the Masters in 2020.

And now in January, in addition to trying to resume her playing career, Wie prepares to embark on another exciting challenge: motherhood.

