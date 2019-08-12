Trending
Golf Weddings

Michelle Wie married Jonnie West in Los Angeles, and here are all the pics so far

By
22 minutes ago

Michelle Wie married Jonnie West in Los Angeles on Saturday, five months after announcing their engagement in March. West is an executive for the Golden State Warriors and the son of NBA legend Jerry West. Wie is taking a break from golf to let her wrist heal, but there were plenty of LPGA players present at the wedding. Thanks to their Instagram posts, and those of other guests, we're able to take a look into the festivities.

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

Loading

View on Instagram

wie wedding, lpga players.PNG
wie wedding.PNG
wie and jonnie wedding.PNG

Looks like it was a great party for Wie and West, and a great start for the two of them as they begin their lives as a married couple.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Golf Weddings

Michelle Wie married Jonnie West in Los Angeles, and here are all the pics so far

22 minutes ago
Speed Round

The story of Sunday at the Northern Trust in 9 (or so) sentences

3 hours ago
Go To Your Home

Emiliano Grillo misses birdie putt that would have got him to the weekend, reacts accordingly

August 10, 2019
The Worst

The one thing Mets and Yankees fans can agree on is that this guy sucks

August 10, 2019
2019 Northern Trust

Bryson DeChambeau's shoes at Liberty National give an appropriate nod to the Statue of Liberty...

August 9, 2019
The Garden State

How to give the Northern Trust a more authentic New Jersey feel

August 9, 2019
Short, but sweet

I got rained out of a PGA Tour pro-am and am trying really hard not to complain about it

August 9, 2019
Cleveland Rocks

A Browns player just delivered the best play of NFL Preseason...and it wasn't Baker Mayfield

August 9, 2019
Crash Course

So this is the year you finally commit to the Premier League...

August 8, 2019
Tour Life

PGA Tour winner tells great story about elevator encounter with a golf fan who had no idea who...

August 8, 2019
Is This Heaven?

The Yankees and White Sox will face off on the actual Field of Dreams next August

August 8, 2019
Punching Bags

The Baltimore Orioles should be relegated from the MLB based off this absurd Yankees stat

August 8, 2019
Tour Life

This PGA Tour caddie handled being fired by his player really, really well

August 8, 2019
Love-Hate Relationships

Don't ask Brooks Koepka if he loves golf unless you want him to stare through your soul

August 7, 2019
Dynamic Duos

No, you can't sit at Bryson and Phil's table

August 7, 2019
Gambling

A two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is the co-favorite to throw the most picks this not...

August 7, 2019
Start or Sit?

Steve Smith telling DJ Moore 'I'm going to slap the sh-t out you' if he didn't have a good is...

August 7, 2019
Dropping The Ball

Baltimore Orioles' DJ Stewart can't catch fly ball, and it only gets worse from there

August 7, 2019
Related
The LoopMichelle Wie married Jonnie West in Los Angeles, an…
Golf News & ToursAbraham Ancer had the perfect reaction to almost co…
Golf News & ToursCaptain America (aka Patrick Reed) once again deliv…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection