Right setupan hour ago

Michael Breed's basics to making a better hybrid swing

By
Nathaniel Welch

It’s true that hybrids are great out of the rough. The wide sole can handle the heavy grass without getting stuck. But understand that you need to make a steeper swing. Just like with fairway woods, a descending strike is the way to go. A few adjustments at address will set up the impact you want.

RELATED: Michael Breed: How to add width and depth to your backswing for more power

Nathaniel Welch

First, open the clubface and grip down about an inch (above). Shortening the club gives you more control, and the open face counteracts the tendency for the grass to twist the clubhead at impact. Next, stand a little closer to the ball, which pre-sets a steeper swing plane. Finally, play the ball an inch farther back to increase your chance of catching the ball clean. Get the setup right, and your only swing thought is to cut across the ball a little. With this setup, you’ll take advantage of these amazing clubs.

RELATED: Hot List Hybrids

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending Now
Related
Golf InstructionMichael Breed: How to flush it off the deck with a …
MagazineMichael Breed: Maximize your power by adding width …
Golf News & ToursWhy Jack Nicklaus would dominate modern-day golf - …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved