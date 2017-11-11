Trending
Miami fan writes world's dumbest message board post ahead of Notre Dame game

By
7 hours ago

It happens every few years. "The U" of Miami starts 5-0, the college football world declares them BACK, and they promptly lose their next three games and play in the Poulan Weed-Eater Independence Bowl. Seen it a thousand times.

But this season actually does feel different, thanks to an 8-0 start for the Hurricanes, and a mega-hyped up matchup with Notre Dame on tap for Saturday night. Win or lose, The U will never truly be The U of the 80s, 90s and early 2000s, teams that not only annihilated their opponents on the scoreboard, but physically annihilated them on and off the field. But they have certainly displayed that U swagger, most notably in the form of their gold turnover chain, given to a baller who forces a turnover during a game.

One anonymous internet commenter and Miami fan is getting a little too excited over this dream start to the season, and already making rash decisions that I'm sure won't end well. Check out the world dumbest message board post sent by this fan ahead of Saturday's game vs. the Irish. Warning - Language:

Hands down the best part of this is that he starts with "my plan." Buddy, this is the furthest thing from a plan I've ever seen. Plans are well thought out, well-executed, and never go from lowercase to ALL CAPS IN A MATTER OF SECONDS. If you didn't realize we were dealing with a less than bright bulb from the first sentence, the "I'M DEFINITELY GOING TO TRY AND START A FIGHT" or the "I'M GONNA KNOCK A NOTRE DAME FAN ON CONSCIOUS" parts solidified that fact. Again, this is an internet commenter, so we already knew this. We wish this man very bad luck in this absolutely stupid endeavor.

