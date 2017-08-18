Trending
From Bad To Worse

A brief history of the most absurd college football bowl game names

4 hours ago

College Football bowl games, while meaningless to the majority, still serve a fine purpose. For teams, its one final opportunity to go out on a high note, plus an extra month's worth of preparation for the following season. For fans, it's a chance to see their team in a different location, sometimes tropical, sometimes Mobile, Alabama. For degenerates, the 41 bowl games give you a shot to get on a hot streak, or blow the entire Christmas fund on Southern Miss vs. Louisiana-Lafayette.

But for the most part, bowl games are known for one thing -- absolutely ridiculous names. Much like golf, with its Sanderson Farms Championship and CareerBuilder Challenge, the College Football Bowl games never cease to amaze with the never-before-heard-of sponsors. It's difficult to keep up with all 41 already, but add in the fact that the sponsors change seemingly every three years. Here's the latest name switch:

What in the hell is Bad Boy Mowers? Also, what in the hell is a Gasparilla!?

Whatever it is, it tops our list of most absurd bowl game names, that were already absurd before they changed.

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

Alex Menendez

Previous names: Bitcoin St. Petersburg Bowl, Beef O'Brady's Bowl, magicJack Bowl

The annual tilt takes place in beautiful, sunny Florida, except its under a roof at the depressing as hell Tropicana Field, home to the depressing as hell Tampa Bay Rays.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Rob Foldy

Previous names: Progressive Gator Bowl, Konica Minolta Gator Bowl, Toyota Gator Bowl, Outback Gator Bowl, Mazda Gator Bowl, Gator Bowl

In simpler times, bowls had names like "Gator Bowl," "Sun Bowl," and "Liberty Bowl." But that was never going to last once $$$$ got involved. Anybody that signs on with Ryder Cup hero Patrick Reed is cool with us though. Slay those taxes!

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Loren Orr

Previous names: uDrove Humanitarian Bowl, Roady's Humanitarian Bowl, MPC Computers Bowl, Crucial.com Humanitarian Bowl, Humanitarian Bowl, Sports Humanitarian Bowl

All things considered, after rereading the previous six names, they nailed it on the seventh try. Plus, the winner gets a bowl of freakin' taters. Can't hate.

Franklin American Mortgage Company Music City Bowl

Icon Sportswire

Previous names: Gaylord Hotels Music City Bowl, homepoint.com Music City Bowl, American General Music City Bowl, Music City Bowl

As you can see, the Music City Bowl has had an eccentric group of monikers.

Dollar General Bowl

Michael Chang

Previous names: GoDaddy Bowl, GoDaddy.com Bowl, GMAC Bowl, GMAC Mobile Alabama Bowl, Mobile Alabama Bowl

Quite the identity crisis over the past 17 years for this one.

Independence Bowl

Stacy Revere

Previous names: Too many to list, but the highlights: Duck Commander Independence Bowl, Poulan Weed-Eater Independence Bowl

After a two-year stint with Camping World as the title sponsor, the Independence Bowl is now sponsor-less and the search is on. Since 1997, they've tried to top Poulan Weed-Eater, but to no avail.

Foster Farms Bowl

Icon Sportswire

Previous names: Fight Hunger Bowl, Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl, Emerald Bowl, Diamond Walnut San Francisco Bowl, San Francisco Bowl

I guess Kraft decided to stop fighting hunger? Shameful.

