Trending
Fall Fashion

The 10 best new college football uniforms for 2017

By
6 hours ago
Nebrask unis

When you throw a bunch of 18-year-old testosterone bombs in a room and ask them what they’d like to wear while running headfirst into other humans everyday for the remainder of the fall, chances are you’re going to get some not-so-subtle feedback. Recent college football uniforms have reflected this, spiraling into Joker-approved swaths of purple camouflage and Mack-truck-grille facemasks. This year, however, there has been something of a course correction, with an emphasis placed on clean, classic looks that could—much like Oregon and TCU’s splashy unis did a decade ago—usher in a whole new aesthetic era for college football. Here are 10 of the coolest we’ve seen so far.

THE HOLD OUTS

Ok, so all-caps LOUD isn’t entirely dead. From Texas A&M’s crimson & black drips to Arizona’s NINE matching combos and Oregon State's gonzo gun metal kit, these programs are sticking to big and bold for at least another season.

Texas A&M

Arizona

Boise State

Oregon State

THE SQUEAKY CLEANS

While Western Kentucky’s detergent-commercial all-whites are clearly the “clean look” pacesetters, Washington State and North Carolina aren’t far behind. The former boasts a muted version of Oregon State’s anthracite retina-melter while the latter—Jordan brand’s first-ever football uniform—features classy touches of argyle on both the collar and helmet.

Western Kentucky

Washington State

University of North Carolina

THE CLASSICS

Finally, as a close cousin to those streamlined setups, are 2017’s glut of classic throwbacks, which—in case you want to feel REALLY old—now include Nebraska’s iconic 1997 mesh looks. Also of note are Penn State’s first retro alternates in what feels like forever and Miami’s new/old green/black beauties.

Nebraska

Penn State

University of Miami

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
From Bad To Worse

A brief history of the most absurd college football bowl game names

4 hours ago
Instant Classics

On the 10th anniversary of Superbad, Seth Rogen shares some delightful trivia about...

5 hours ago
Life Hacks

iTunes’ hottest track is 10 minutes of hot silence (seriously)

6 hours ago
Fall Fashion

The 10 best new college football uniforms for 2017

6 hours ago
Trick Shots

Here's a golf workout you've probably never thought of trying (and definitely pull...

7 hours ago
Life Of The (Pool) Party

How to Entertain the Entire Crowd with Your Pool Splash Expertise

8 hours ago
College Life

Rutgers' new student section Jacuzzi is the most Jersey thing ever

August 17, 2017
Viral Videos

Alaskan kayaker tells stranger whose life he saved "Nobody dies on my birthday," is...

August 17, 2017
Express Yourself

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs will wear Starbucks-inspired cleats for preseason...

August 17, 2017
Viral Videos

Rory McIlroy impressionist lists criteria for his next caddie -- and the results are...

August 17, 2017
Trump

Donald Trump has Civil War plaque at his golf course commemorating battle that never happened

August 17, 2017
Love and War

Science says Patriots fans are the least dateable NFL fanbase

August 17, 2017
News

The "golf butler" program sounds highly unnecessary

August 17, 2017
Off the Top Rope

A spandex skeptic’s guide to WWE SummerSlam 2017

August 16, 2017
Breakthrough Inventions

ESPN's Apple TV update just made your Saturdays infinitely lazier

August 16, 2017
Welcome Back, 007

A definitive* ranking of Daniel Craig’s James Bond movies (*one man’s opinion)

August 16, 2017
Viral Videos

This clip of LeBron James and Kevin Durant playing a pickup game will have you yearning for of...

August 15, 2017
WTF

Wait, is Derek Carr really moonlighting as a pop star?

August 15, 2017
Related
The LoopRutgers' new student section Jacuzzi is the mos…
The LoopThe College Football Fight Song Playoff
The LoopSummer is dead and these swimming overalls murdered…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection