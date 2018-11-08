Matt Kuchar's wife fills in as Zach Johnson's caddie at Mayakoba Classic, may have found a new career

Matt Kuchar was an early leader at the Mayakoba Golf Classic on Thursday. It was his wife, however, who seemed to get most of the attention after the first round in Mexico.

Sybi Kuchar wound up caddying for Zach Johnson over the final four holes Thursday after Johnson's usual caddie, Damon Green, had to get an IV for dehydration, according to PGATour.com . Johnson was playing in a group with his longtime friend and Ryder Cup teammate, who suggested Sybi as an emergency fill-in.

“I didn’t talk too much to Damon, but you could tell it was heat fatigue, heat exhaustion, whatever the term is,” Kuchar told reporters after his round. “It was really getting the best of him. I knew Sybi was in the crowd, I knew she had caddied for me before and was friendly with Zach Johnson, and figured she would be good to handle it, and Zach would go easy on her."

Sybi's presence certainly didn't hurt as Johnson proceeded to make an eagle and shoot two under over the four holes to finish with an even-par 71. Meanwhile, her husband shot 64 to share the first-round lead with Kramer Hickok and Dominic Bozzelli.

Golf.com's Dylan Dethier first reported the personal personnel change and provided some photos of Sybi on Johnson's bag:

“I’ve had friends fill in, I’ve had my brother in law, I’ve had random individuals I don’t know,” Johnson said. “I would have called a security guy or a rules official to have somebody brought out, but Sybi has done this before and she’s in great shape, so there you go.”

So there you go.

“She knows the deal of keeping up and staying out of the way,” Kuchar added of his wife.

Sounds like Sybi's looping skills could be in high demand.

