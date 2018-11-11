The only number Matt Kuchar was thinking about on Sunday at the Mayakoba Golf Classic was eight, as in grabbing his eighth PGA Tour title. OK, maybe four, as well, as in ending a four-year victory drought.

But with a closing 69 at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Kuchar has a couple other numbers to smile about: 10 and 45 million.

Let’s explain: With the victory, the 40-year-old tour veteran earned $1.296 million. That brings his career tour earnings past $45 million ($45,019,237 to be precise), making him just the 10th player to ever break that threshold.

Indeed, Kuchar’s performance in Mexico allowed him to jump past Davis Love III ($44,666,934), Zach Johnson ($44,516,011) and Steve Stricker ($43,947,237) into the No. 10 spot in all-time career earnings.

The running gag with Kuchar is his ability to squeeze top-10 finishes out of nowhere on a regular basis (he now has had 99 in his 417 career tour starts as a professional). Suffice it to say, all those T-10s—back door, front door, doggie door, whatever—add up. Just ask Kuchar's accountant.

