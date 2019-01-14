Trending
Matt Kuchar does the most Matt Kuchar thing ever by butchering Jay-Z lyrics

As his golf ball sailed toward a fairway bunker on the 13th hole during Sunday at the Sony Open, Matt Kuchar did what Matt Kuchar does best. Not curse. "Gosh darn it!" Kuchar was caught heard muttering to himself. It was vintage Kuchar. But about an hour later after picking up his ninth PGA Tour title, the walking exception to TV's five-second-delay managed to top himself.

Kuchar fits the goofy dad image to a wooden tee. You could sub him in for the guy in that new (fantastic) Progressive commercial and no one would know the difference:

So when it came for Kuchar to reference a rap lyric after winning, he predictably misfired.

“I think it might’ve been Jay-Z that said 40's the new 20,” a beaming Kuchar, who celebrated the big four-oh in June, said.

Not so much, Matt. The line is actually "30's the new 20." Well, the part of the line we can print here, and it comes from the song 30 Something. To be fair to Matt, I had to look all of that up. But I also didn't try to use it on national TV.

Regardless, with more than $2.5 million in earnings over his past three starts, Kuchar is definitely, um, Big Pimpin' right now.

