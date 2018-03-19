Masters odds: Tiger Woods remains favorite, while Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose rocket up the board

Following a spirited run at Bay Hill, Tiger Woods remains the favorite in the latest update for the 2018 Masters.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook lists Woods at 8/1 odds, in line with his figure when he shot up the board on Thursday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Woods, who is scheduled to make just his second Masters outing since 2013, finished T-5 at the API last weekend for his third consecutive top-12 showing.

Rory McIlroy, who left Bay Hill with the API crown, jumped from 18/1 to 10/1, a number second only to Tiger. Though McIlroy has never won a green jacket, he's finished inside the top 10 in his last four appearances at Augusta National. Also at 10/1 are World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, who's turned in a win and runner-up in his last two starts.

Justin Rose, who's bronze medal at Bay Hill was his 13th top 10 in his last 15 worldwide start, saw his odds move from 20/1 to 14/1. Other notables include Jordan Spieth (14/1), Jason Day and Jon Rahm (16/1), and Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler (18/1). Reigning champ Sergio Garcia currently owns 30/1 odds.

The 2018 Masters begins on April 5.

