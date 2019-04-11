Trending
Masters 2019: The scariest thing at Augusta National is this squirrel-devouring rat snake

By
35 minutes ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. — What's the scariest thing at Augusta National? If you ask a player, they'd probably say the first two legs of Amen Corner. If you ask a fan, they'd likely go with the long lines to get merchandise. In both cases, they'd be wrong.

That's because the scariest thing at the Masters venue is actually a large rat snake. And it reared it's ugly head on Wednesday. Literally.

According to Wikipedia, Rat snakes (or ratsnakes) are members – along with kingsnakes, milk snakes, vine snakes and indigo snakes – of the subfamily Colubrinae of the family Colubridae. They are medium to large constrictors and are found throughout much of the Northern Hemisphere. They feed primarily on rodents and birds. Masters patrons learned that last part first hand during the Par 3 Contest when a pretty large one (About 5 feet in length, which is 5 feet too long) fell out of a tree with a squirrel in its mouth. And yep, RIP squirrel.

Check out this terrifying sequence of the snake constricting and consuming the rodent.

2019 Masters
J.D. Cuban
J.D. Cuban
2019 Masters
J.D. Cuban

Hope you weren't eating your lunch. And here's a look at this thing slithering back toward Ike's Pond.

2019 Masters
J.D. Cuban

Absolutely horrifying. Our J.D. Cuban, who took the photos, is a much braver man than me. I saw a two-foot garden snake in my driveway last week and I'm already considering putting my house on the market. I thought I'd at least be safe at the Masters, but now it looks like I'll be spending a bit more time in the media center.

