Masters 2019: The Masters Twitter account just dropped the best Masters/Game of Thrones hybrid hype video

By
an hour ago
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: A general view of the 12th hole and the 11th green during the second round of the 2012 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2012 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Getty ImagesAUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: A general view of the 12th hole and the 11th green during the second round of the 2012 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2012 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- If you're reading this, you know the final round of the Masters is Sunday. But you might not know that it's also the day that the first episode of the final season of Game of Thrones will air. The Masters Twitter account gave a nod to the fact that after all is said and done at Augusta National, a lot of people will be tuning their TV's to HBO at 9pm for the premiere:

To make the video even better, note that the Game of Thrones Twitter account responded, saying, "Golf is coming."

If you don't watch Game of Thrones, I'm not going to recount the last seven seasons of the show, but "Winter is coming" is one of the most iconic, memed-about lines, that's what the Twitter universe is playing off of here.

With tee times starting early at 7:30 am off of both tees at Augusta National due to predictions of bad weather, there's plenty of space for both events in your Sunday television schedule.

But we all know which one is the priority.

