Masters 2019 odds: What kind of chances do oddsmakers give Tiger Woods tomorrow?

By
an hour ago
The Masters - Round Three
Kevin C. CoxAUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Tiger Woods of the United States walks on the 17th green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has never won a major when he trailed after 54 holes, but he has a chance to remove that stat from his resume on Sunday at Augusta National. Tiger trails Francesco Molinari by two after his third-round 67, which was Tiger's best round at the Masters since his 2005 title.

As Tiger chases history on Sunday, what kind of chances do oddsmakers give Tiger to earn his 15th major title, and a fifth Masters win? How about the cast of talented characters behind the final group?

According to the books, they think it's a four-man race between Molinari, Tiger, Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau. Webb Simpson and Ian Poulter, who are both four back, are each behind Dustin Johnson. Johnson is five back of the lead, along with Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele, Louis Oosthuizen and Justin Harding. Those players all have high odds—especially Harding, who's a lofty 100-1.

MASTERS 2019: Final-round tee times moved up because of weather

Here are the all odds, thanks to Sportsbook.ag:

Francesco Molinari: -13 (+175)
Tiger Woods: -11 (3-1)
Tony Finau: -11 (7-1)
Brooks Koepka: -10 (6-1)
Ian Poulter: -9 (28-1)
Webb Simpson: -9 (35-1)
Dustin Johnson: -8 (25-1)
Xander Schauffele: -8 (35-1)
Louis Oosthuizen: -8 (50-1)
Matt Kuchar: -8 (50-1)
Justin Harding: -8 (100-1)
Rickie Fowler: -7 (50-1)
Adam Scott: -7 (80-1)
Jason Day: -6 (100-1)
Jon Rahm: -6 (125-1)
Justin Thomas: -6 (125-1)
Phil Mickelson: -6 (150-1)
Patrick Cantlay: -6 (200-1)
Bubba Watson: -5 (300-1)
Thorbjorn Olesen: -6 (300-1)
Jordan Spieth: -4 (400-1)

MASTERS 2019: All the Final-round tee times for Sunday at Augusta

Major Odds

