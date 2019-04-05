Trending
Masters 2019: 8 things you should know about CBS' Amanda Balionis

During CBS’ Masters coverage, viewers can expect to see a handful of veteran faces from past broadcasts. A face maybe not as familiar on the CBS team is interviewer Amanda Balionis, who will be covering her second Masters. The 31-year-old Balionis will be conducting interviews on the range early in the week and post-round during tournament days.

Here are eight things you should know about Amanda Balionis:

She’s been doing this golf thing for a while.

Before Amanda joined CBS in 2017, she was hosting digital content for Callaway Golf and remains part of the Callaway team. Prior to joining Callaway, she was a reporter for the PGA Tour for five years, producing and reporting on tournament highlights and live events. So the woman knows the game.

She’s a Pennsylvania girl at heart.

Balionis was born in Pittsburgh and moved to Lancaster when she was 10. Though she now lives in San Diego, she still considers Pennsylvania home.

She’s no stranger to competitive sports.

Balionis played Division II volleyball before transferring to study broadcast journalism at Hofstra University.

She’s a certified yoga instructor.

While working for the PGA Tour and residing in Jacksonville, Fla., Amanda got her 200-hour yoga teacher certification. So you know...if this broadcast thing doesn’t work out...

She’s crazy for dogs.

Amanda makes it a point to volunteer at a no-kill animal shelter in every city she visits. She then documents all of the good boys and girls on her Instagram advocating for adoption.

She’s tight with her CBS family

In an interview with Golf Digest in 2017, Balionis said that Jim Nantz has been generous with advice and she’s received golf lessons from Peter Kostis. Not a bad collection of mentors.

She’s got a sense of humor.

After a meme went viral of Paulina Gretzky staring down Amanda and Dustin Johnson, the two ladies posted this photo together.

There's more football in her future.

In 2018, Amanda’s role with CBS evolved to include sideline reporting for select football games throughout the season. This year she also covered her first Super Bowl as CBS’ first-ever social media correspondent.

