Rickie Fowler became the first-ever Masters competitor to wear high tops inside the ropes at Augusta National. That was in 2016, and he'll do it again this year. This time around, however, his look will change slightly because the high tops he'll wear are even more modern.

The Puma Ignite PWRADAPT Hi-Tops ($220) Rickie will wear on Thursday combine the high-top trend that's seeped into footwear across genres with the sock trend we've seen built into progressive footwear.

Beyond Rickie's Thursday high tops, here are the polos he'll wear each day at Augusta.

