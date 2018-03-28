Masters style5 hours ago

Masters 2018: Rickie Fowler will wear high-tops again at Augusta National

By

Rickie Fowler became the first-ever Masters competitor to wear high tops inside the ropes at Augusta National. That was in 2016, and he'll do it again this year. This time around, however, his look will change slightly because the high tops he'll wear are even more modern.

Justin Kosman

[Rickie's four Masters looks

The Puma Ignite PWRADAPT Hi-Tops ($220) Rickie will wear on Thursday combine the high-top trend that's seeped into footwear across genres with the sock trend we've seen built into progressive footwear.

RELATED: 9 stylish golf outfits in Masters history and how you can recreate them

Beyond Rickie's Thursday high tops, here are the polos he'll wear each day at Augusta.

Thursday:

Puma Golf Road Map polo ($65): BUY NOW

Friday:

Puma Golf EvoKnit Block Seamless polo ($75): BUY NOW

Saturday:

Puma Golf Highlight Stripe polo ($65): BUY NOW

Sunday:

Puma Golf EvoKnit Seamless polo ($75): BUY NOW

RELATED: More golf style content from Golf Digest

Trending Now
Related
Best In Golf9 stylish golf outfits in Masters history and how y…
Best In GolfJones Golf Bags will refund your purchase if Tiger …
The LoopThis is what $85,000 worth of Masters tickets looks…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection