9 stylish golf outfits in Masters history and how you can recreate them

The words "Masters" and "style" were born to live in the same sentence. Augusta National draws not only the world's greatest golfers but also the sport's largest audience, making it the primo opportunity to show off the strongest fashion trends. As the unofficial start to the golf season, what golfers wear during the Masters inevitably sets the tone for the rest of the year. Here are 9 outfits in Masters history that are exceptionally stylish, and how you can replicate them with pieces you can buy now.

Arnold Palmer and Ben Hogan, 1960

Pinterest Augusta National

This might actually be my all-time favorite golf photo. The swagger is undeniable, and the setting perfectly captures the era. Ben Hogan and Arnold Palmer are wearing their now-iconic cardigans and signature black brogues. We'll zero in on Arnie's outfit with the pieces below.

REPLICATE THE LOOK

Criquet Players Shirt '86 ($79)

Saks Fifth Avenue modern cardigan ($84)

Greyson Clothiers navy Montauk trouser ($130)

G/FORE Brogue Kiltie Gallivanter ($325)

Seve Ballesteros, 1982

Pinterest Augusta National

Seve's signature look was navy on navy, of course, but his use of soft pastels here is the stuff of dreams.

REPLICATE THE LOOK

Bonobos Cotton Cashmere V-Neck Sweater ($118)

RLX Solid Airflow polo ($90)

Dunning Players Fit Woven Pants ($99)

ECCO Golf Lux ($300)

Gary Player, 1984

Pinterest Augusta National

Gary's signature look is all-black everything, but this is the outfit that caught our eye. Pairing navy with white is foolproof and should become one of your go-to looks.

REPLICATE THE LOOK

G/FORE "FORE" cap ($45)

J.Lindeberg Aapo Regular TX Torque polo ($110)

J.Lindeberg Ellott trousers ($135)

Under Armour braided belt 2.0 ($40)

Jack Nicklaus, 1975

Pinterest Augusta National

Nicklaus has taken plenty of fashion risks at Augusta, some of which we wouldn't recommend you trying at home. But this outfit he wore during the 1975 Masters is superb, and it shows not only how to best wear a striped or patterned polo (you must pair it with solid pieces) but also that you don't have to be stick-thin to pull off white trousers.

REPLICATE THE LOOK

Criquet Striped Players shirt ($84)

Bonobos Highland Tour pants ($148)

Gucci Kiltie Brogue shoes ($345)

Johnny Miller, 1975

Pinterest Augusta National

Johnny was a style icon in his day, and for good reason. He consistently took chances with colors and patterns, and we think this outfit he wore during the 1975 Masters exemplifies how you could (and should) wear muted patterns.

REPLICATE THE LOOK

Bonobos M-Flex Flatiron polo ($88)

Greyson Clothiers Alphapaw trouser ($130)

FootJoy ICON Shield Tip ($280)

Arnold Palmer, 1990

Pinterest Focus On Sport

Arnie's signature yellow-with-navy look can (and should) be replicated for years. But it was his courage to wear bright hues during his later years that really stands out. He proves that, if handled correctly, golfers of all ages and sizes can go nuts with color.

REPLICATE THE LOOK

Peter Millar Crown Soft crewneck sweater ($135)

Psycho Bunny classic polo ($85)

Royal Albartross The Captain ($475)

Tiger Woods, 2015

Pinterest Ezra Shaw

Tiger looks best when he ditches the white belt and sticks to more sophisticated patterns. Tiger consistently embraces a sport-chic look that you, too, could emulate.

REPLICATE THE LOOK

Nike Dry Print Victory Block polo ($65)

Nike Flex pants ($100)

Travis Mathew Cuater belt ($38)

Billy Horschel, 2016

Pinterest David Cannon

Most of us mere mortals should pause before attempting to pull off some of Billy's looks. His confidence and stature play perfectly for his loud, statement ensembles. This particular outfit, however, can teach all of us a valuable lesson—if you're going to wear a crazy-pattered piece, every other item in your outfit must be solid.

REPLICATE THE LOOK

Kjus Silas polo ($79)

Bonobos Highland Lightweight trousers ($98)

G/FORE Longwing Gallivanter ($225)

Rickie Fowler, 2016

Pinterest Harry How

Rickie loves taking fashion risks, and this outfit represents the first time he ever stepped foot inside Augusta National's gates while wearing high top shoes. While we can't suggest high tops for all golfers out there, we can suggest pushing your style boundaries. Because Rickie was taking a risk by pairing joggers with high tops, he smartly made the rest of his outfit tame in terms of colors and patterns. Duly noted.

REPLICATE THE LOOK

Adidas Ultimate 365 solid polo ($65)

Puma Golf Jogger ($65)

Puma Golf Ignite Hi-Top SE shoes ($200)