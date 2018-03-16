Masters Style4 hours ago

9 stylish golf outfits in Masters history and how you can recreate them

By

The words "Masters" and "style" were born to live in the same sentence. Augusta National draws not only the world's greatest golfers but also the sport's largest audience, making it the primo opportunity to show off the strongest fashion trends. As the unofficial start to the golf season, what golfers wear during the Masters inevitably sets the tone for the rest of the year. Here are 9 outfits in Masters history that are exceptionally stylish, and how you can replicate them with pieces you can buy now.

Arnold Palmer and Ben Hogan, 1960

This might actually be my all-time favorite golf photo. The swagger is undeniable, and the setting perfectly captures the era. Ben Hogan and Arnold Palmer are wearing their now-iconic cardigans and signature black brogues. We'll zero in on Arnie's outfit with the pieces below.

REPLICATE THE LOOK

Criquet Players Shirt '86 ($79)

Photographer: Marshall A. Lewis

This classic-style polo features a 4-button placket, a front chest pocket and a strong collar for a vintage look.

Saks Fifth Avenue modern cardigan ($84)

A wool-blend cardigan that offers modern fit and detailing.

Greyson Clothiers navy Montauk trouser ($130)

A highly technical trouser that offers all the performance you need while maintaining a classic look.

G/FORE Brogue Kiltie Gallivanter ($325)

Because nothing says "Arnie" more than a pair of black kiltie brogues.

Seve Ballesteros, 1982

Seve's signature look was navy on navy, of course, but his use of soft pastels here is the stuff of dreams.

REPLICATE THE LOOK

Bonobos Cotton Cashmere V-Neck Sweater ($118)

85 percent cotton, 15 percent cashmere, 100 percent stylish. This soft, breathable sweater comes in 6 fun colors.

RLX Solid Airflow polo ($90)

A solid basic that offers a pop of color, like this RLX polo, is a must-have.

Dunning Players Fit Woven Pants ($99)

These trousers, which are made with 88 percent polyester and 12 percent spandex, offer ultimate technology in lightweight, flattering form. These come in six colors.

ECCO Golf Lux ($300)

These wingtips are designed to feel as comfortable as they are stylish, and the premium leather upper is treated with an anti-stain formula to help it last longer.

Gary Player, 1984

Gary's signature look is all-black everything, but this is the outfit that caught our eye. Pairing navy with white is foolproof and should become one of your go-to looks.

REPLICATE THE LOOK

G/FORE "FORE" cap ($45)

You will never go wrong with a crisp, all-white cap.

J.Lindeberg Aapo Regular TX Torque polo ($110)

Player's pop of white in his otherwise-navy polo makes a subtle but strong style statement. Replicate that pop today with J.Lindeberg's modern twist on a classic collar.

J.Lindeberg Ellott trousers ($135)

Classic, clean and sophisticated, but also offers plenty of technology.

Under Armour braided belt 2.0 ($40)

The flexible webbing provides all-day comfort while the all-white design is sharp. A must-have if you love wearing white shorts and trousers.

Jack Nicklaus, 1975

Nicklaus has taken plenty of fashion risks at Augusta, some of which we wouldn't recommend you trying at home. But this outfit he wore during the 1975 Masters is superb, and it shows not only how to best wear a striped or patterned polo (you must pair it with solid pieces) but also that you don't have to be stick-thin to pull off white trousers.

REPLICATE THE LOOK

Criquet Striped Players shirt ($84)

The four-button placket shirt offers a vintage vibe and the collar has removable collar stays for extra pop.

Bonobos Highland Tour pants ($148)

Made with 96 percent polyester and four percent elastane, these trousers offer four-way performance stretch and are available in 7 colors.

Gucci Kiltie Brogue shoes ($345)

Did you know Gucci makes golf shoes? These might be out of reach for most but we couldn't resist sharing a beautiful pair of white kiltie brogues.

Johnny Miller, 1975

Johnny was a style icon in his day, and for good reason. He consistently took chances with colors and patterns, and we think this outfit he wore during the 1975 Masters exemplifies how you could (and should) wear muted patterns.

REPLICATE THE LOOK

Bonobos M-Flex Flatiron polo ($88)

It's one of the more comfortable polos you'll ever wear and it comes in 12 colors.

Greyson Clothiers Alphapaw trouser ($130)

Because more often than not, a muted (or in this case, minimal) pattern speaks far more clearly than a loud design.

FootJoy ICON Shield Tip ($280)

FootJoy allows you to fully customize an ICON Shield Tip, letting you choose the colors of the base, saddle, accent and laces.

Arnold Palmer, 1990

Arnie's signature yellow-with-navy look can (and should) be replicated for years. But it was his courage to wear bright hues during his later years that really stands out. He proves that, if handled correctly, golfers of all ages and sizes can go nuts with color.

REPLICATE THE LOOK

Peter Millar Crown Soft crewneck sweater ($135)

The blend of 80 percent cotton and 20 percent silk helps the coral color really pop. And this sweater is available in two additional fun pastels that scream, "Spring!"

Psycho Bunny classic polo ($85)

Pairing a bold color (this this "gumdrop" green) with a pastel is a fun way to make a style statement.

Royal Albartross The Captain ($475)

So classy. Almost too classy.

Tiger Woods, 2015

Tiger looks best when he ditches the white belt and sticks to more sophisticated patterns. Tiger consistently embraces a sport-chic look that you, too, could emulate.

REPLICATE THE LOOK

Nike Dry Print Victory Block polo ($65)

The side stripe design is subtle but adds a sporty touch to a still-clean look.

Nike Flex pants ($100)

The heathered design in these trousers elevates their sophisticated look. That said, they're made with all the performance you need to stay cool and comfortable.

Travis Mathew Cuater belt ($38)

In a perfect world, all golfers would wear braided belts. The all-day comfort they provide and the modern aesthetic they offer make them a no-brainer.

Billy Horschel, 2016

Most of us mere mortals should pause before attempting to pull off some of Billy's looks. His confidence and stature play perfectly for his loud, statement ensembles. This particular outfit, however, can teach all of us a valuable lesson—if you're going to wear a crazy-pattered piece, every other item in your outfit must be solid.

REPLICATE THE LOOK

Kjus Silas polo ($79)

Because a minimally-branded, solid polo is a necessary staple.

Bonobos Highland Lightweight trousers ($98)

This fun print is also available as shorts.

G/FORE Longwing Gallivanter ($225)

The marriage of stylish and comfort have never been closer.

Rickie Fowler, 2016

Rickie loves taking fashion risks, and this outfit represents the first time he ever stepped foot inside Augusta National's gates while wearing high top shoes. While we can't suggest high tops for all golfers out there, we can suggest pushing your style boundaries. Because Rickie was taking a risk by pairing joggers with high tops, he smartly made the rest of his outfit tame in terms of colors and patterns. Duly noted.

REPLICATE THE LOOK

Adidas Ultimate 365 solid polo ($65)

If you haven't yet tried on an Ultimate polo, go ahead and do so during your next trip to your local pro shop. It's made with breathable, sweat-wicking fabric that's designed to drape perfectly throughout your round.

Puma Golf Jogger ($65)

Since joggers are moving out of Puma's rotation, they're on a major sale and the supply won't last long.

Puma Golf Ignite Hi-Top SE shoes ($200)

The variety of materials and patterns makes it rugged, while the all-white colorway makes it clean.

