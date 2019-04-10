Masters 2019: 12 man cave essentials from the Masters Golf Shop

If you're a golfer and you own a man cave, you're clearly doing life right. That said, your special room is incomplete until you add a unique piece of Masters merch. We walked through the new Masters Golf Shop to find 12 items that every man cave needs.

Know somebody who'll be at Augusta National? Send them this list and politely ask for a few items:

Metal signs ($35)

Offered in a variety of different shapes, these signs are an inexpensive way to add some Masters flare to your favorite space.

Champions glasses ($18, set of 2)

Take a look at the glasses placed below the metal signs in the image above. They list all the previous Masters champions, making them perfect conversation starters.

Wooden signs ($45-$495)

These signs are hefty and well-made, meaning they'll last forever, but they're distressed by design, making it seem like they've been around forever. They'd add a throwback feel to an otherwise modern room, and since none of them say "2018" they'll always feel like antiques without ever being outdated.

Knit throw blanket ($129)

This knit blanket, which is substantial and feels well-made, is mostly green and has a large Masters logo stitched into the middle of it.

House flag ($45)

This banner, which is about four-feet high and two-feet wide, is mostly white and has the following text stamped onto it: MASTERS TOURNAMENT, EST 1934, AUGUSTA, GA

Gnome ($39.50)

That's right, one of the products you can buy this year in the Masters Golf Shop is, indeed, a gnome. And a big one, at that. It stands at about one foot high and half a foot wide.

Needlepoint coasters ($75 for a set of four)

Classy, classy classy. You have an option of buying two types of coasters: one that's designed with just a Masters logo, and another that's designed with Augusta's clubhouse.

Needlepoint Flask ($70)

As grandma always said, you can never have too much needlepoint.

Mugs ($15)

The Masters mugs are incredibly well made (I've had mine for five years and counting) and is, without a doubt, the best bang-for-your-buck purchase. This year, along with the classic white and green mugs that feature the Masters logos, there are other mugs that have more intricate designs at the same price point.

Pin flag ($25)

Because what's a man cave without a pin flag?

Deck of cards ($12 for a set of 2)

The cards are designed with iconic Augusta structures, such a Rae's Creek.

Masters Rocks Glass ($17)

These perfect sipping glasses are incredibly simple—they're glass and they're etched with one clear Masters logo.

