Trending
Masters merch

Masters 2019: 12 man cave essentials from the Masters Golf Shop

By
an hour ago
Rob Brown/Augusta National

If you're a golfer and you own a man cave, you're clearly doing life right. That said, your special room is incomplete until you add a unique piece of Masters merch. We walked through the new Masters Golf Shop to find 12 items that every man cave needs.

Martin Miller

Know somebody who'll be at Augusta National? Send them this list and politely ask for a few items:

Metal signs ($35)

2019 Masters
JD Cuban

Offered in a variety of different shapes, these signs are an inexpensive way to add some Masters flare to your favorite space.

Champions glasses ($18, set of 2)

2019 Masters
JD Cuban

Take a look at the glasses placed below the metal signs in the image above. They list all the previous Masters champions, making them perfect conversation starters.

Wooden signs ($45-$495)

Martin Miller

These signs are hefty and well-made, meaning they'll last forever, but they're distressed by design, making it seem like they've been around forever. They'd add a throwback feel to an otherwise modern room, and since none of them say "2018" they'll always feel like antiques without ever being outdated.

Knit throw blanket ($129)

2019 Masters
JD Cuban

This knit blanket, which is substantial and feels well-made, is mostly green and has a large Masters logo stitched into the middle of it.

House flag ($45)

This banner, which is about four-feet high and two-feet wide, is mostly white and has the following text stamped onto it: MASTERS TOURNAMENT, EST 1934, AUGUSTA, GA

RELATED: The new Masters Golf Shop is everything you'd expect from Augusta National

Gnome ($39.50)

That's right, one of the products you can buy this year in the Masters Golf Shop is, indeed, a gnome. And a big one, at that. It stands at about one foot high and half a foot wide.

Needlepoint coasters ($75 for a set of four)

2019 Masters
JD Cuban

Classy, classy classy. You have an option of buying two types of coasters: one that's designed with just a Masters logo, and another that's designed with Augusta's clubhouse.

Needlepoint Flask ($70)

2019 Masters
JD Cuban

As grandma always said, you can never have too much needlepoint.

Mugs ($15)

2019 Masters
JD Cuban

The Masters mugs are incredibly well made (I've had mine for five years and counting) and is, without a doubt, the best bang-for-your-buck purchase. This year, along with the classic white and green mugs that feature the Masters logos, there are other mugs that have more intricate designs at the same price point.

Pin flag ($25)

Because what's a man cave without a pin flag?

Deck of cards ($12 for a set of 2)

The cards are designed with iconic Augusta structures, such a Rae's Creek.

Masters Rocks Glass ($17)

2019 Masters
JD Cuban

These perfect sipping glasses are incredibly simple—they're glass and they're etched with one clear Masters logo.

RELATED: Bring your game to a new level with Golf Digest All Access

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Masters merch

Masters 2019: 12 man cave essentials from the Masters Golf Shop

an hour ago
Sorry, Eh

Joey Votto gets beaned, politely tosses ball back to pitcher, is such a nice guy that it's

an hour ago
Masters Eats

Masters 2019: The curious case of the original pimento cheese recipe (and how you can now buy...

5 hours ago
Going All-In

Masters 2019: Someone bet $85,000 on Tiger Woods winning his fifth green jacket—and the payout...

16 hours ago
The Masters

Masters 2019: Phil Mickelson confirms outrageous Jordan Spieth wedding story, warms up with of...

19 hours ago
Tiger's new look

Masters 2019: What you need to know about the new logo Tiger Woods' wore at Masters press...

19 hours ago
Peak John Daly

Masters 2019: John Daly autographs woman's bare behind in an Augusta parking lot in most John...

a day ago
Pros and Autographs

Masters 2019: The only kid Phil Mickelson has ever refused to give an autograph to is...

a day ago
Masters Mimicry

Conor Sketches is back with a fresh batch of hilarious Masters impressions

a day ago
Blown Calls

The biggest blown call of the Virginia-Texas Tech game is one no one is talking about

April 9, 2019
Natty 365

Natty Light giving away year's worth of free beer for every birdie made on Masters Sunday

April 9, 2019
Golf Guys

Virginia coach Tony Bennett wins national title, immediately asks Jim Nantz for Augusta tee...

April 9, 2019
The Masters

Masters 2019: Our 7 favorite moments of Bryson DeChambeau's press conference at Augusta...

April 8, 2019
Green promotions

Masters 2019: If Tiger Woods wins his fifth green jacket, entrants in FanDuel's $1-million to...

April 8, 2019
A Beer Unlike Any Other

Masters 2019: Get this Masters-themed beer from Sibling Revelry before they're sued out of...

April 8, 2019
The Grind

The most improbable Masters invite ever, a PGA Tour WAG gets serious camera time, and podcast...

April 8, 2019
Cheers to Augusta

Masters 2019 Drinking Game: The official, unofficial way to enjoy the year's first major (but...

April 8, 2019
Miss of the Century

PSG player commits the one miss to rule them all and in the darkness bind them

April 8, 2019
Related
The Loop"Masters Photo of the Day" - Golf Digest
The LoopListen to Sergio Garcia describe his first 24 hours…
The LoopLimited-edition shoe from adidas Golf is pimento-ch…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection