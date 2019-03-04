Golf Digest Podcast4 hours ago

Martin Trainer on winning his first PGA Tour title, his unusual career path, and developing a golf-centric sitcom

Martin Trainer reacts with his caddie after winning the 2019 Puerto Rico Open.
Almost exactly one year after Monday qualifying for a Web.com Tour event and winning, Martin Trainer pulled off another surprise by pulling away from the field at the Puerto Rico Open last month. The win gave Trainer a first PGA Tour title, and most importantly, some serious job security for the first time. The victory also came with some other perks that Trainer wasn't familiar and he wound up beginning his amusing winning press conference by asking some questions of his own.

Shortly after picking up his maiden PGA Tour title, it was our turn to ask Trainer a few questions. In a chat with Max Adler and myself, Trainer talked about how he pulled off his Puerto Rico triumph, his unusual career path, and his hopes of developing a golf-centric sitcom.

RELATED: Catch up on all the Golf Digest Podcasts

Also, Sam Weinman joined Max and me to discuss Keith Mitchell's breakthrough win at the Honda Classic, the escalating PGA Tour/USGA tension over golf's rules, and John Smoltz's impressive PGA Tour Champions performance. Please have a listen:

