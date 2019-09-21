Trending
Pancakes Anyone?

LSU lineman murders Vandy lineman, celebrates mid-play, then ends another life moments later

In the summer of 2018, we brought you this absolutely terrifying video of LSU lineman Adrian Magee. In it he's lifting 605 pounds, yielding a guttural scream that had to have struck fear in every opposing defensive lineman that had to line up against him that upcoming season.

RELATED: Tulane's fake kneel is the play of the year in college football

Magee, who stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 343 pounds, played in 10 games a season ago, starting at three different positions on the offensive line. This year, as one of only three seniors on the LSU line, it appears as though Magee has found his position at left guard. It also appears as though all that lifting is paying off. Here's Magee on Saturday at Vanderbilt pancaking a Commodore defensive lineman, celebrating in the middle of the play, and then ending a different defensive lineman's life just moments later. Somehow, this is more terrifying than that lifting video:

Goodness GRACIOUS. Imagine having to get back up to line up across from Magee the next play? No thanks! I'd hobble over to the sideline and say "thanks coach, it's been a good run, but I'm retired." Shoutout to former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz for being the "between the trenches" film guy on Twitter. Somebody has to give these O-lineman some credit, and Schwartz does just that. If you can't tell by his devilish laugh, he enjoys the hell out of it.

Burrow and the skill players are getting all the credit this year, but, as always, the LSU offensive line is stout. Magee & co. deserve a lot more praise than they are getting. Also, I know it's only one play, and it's Vandy, but this has to help Magee's chances of getting drafted. On Walterfootball.com, Magee isn't even among the top 20 guard prospects for 2020. But these two pancakes alone should be enough for a late-round look.

RELATED: This Coach O story is the most Coach O story ever

Pancakes Anyone?

LSU lineman murders Vandy lineman, celebrates mid-play, then ends another life moments later

