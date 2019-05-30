Trending
LPGA pro hopes eating Subway every day at this week's U.S. Women's Open will be her lucky charm—again

By
2 hours ago

Emma Talley earned the biggest win of her life at the Country Club of Charleston in 2013. That week she also probably earned enough points on her Subway card (Yes, sandwiches, not underground transportation) to eat for free at the fast-food joint for a month. Fueled by footlongs every day, the University of Alabama product won the U.S. Amateur.

Well, Talley returned to the site of that victory for this week's U.S. Women's Open. And it looks like she's sticking to the same game food plan.

Here's what Talley tweeted on Thursday afternoon:

Earlier in the week, Talley told Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols she would be returning for her usual, a turkey sub with no cheese. And why not? After all, Bubba Watson ate burritos all week during his two Masters victories.

And after carding an opening one-under-par 70, Talley is in the mix in the second women's major of the year. Keep eating fresh, Emma.

