LPGA pro falls into bunker while lining up putt during tournament

By most accounts, LPGA pro Bronte Law is having a fantastic week at the Women's Australian Open. Tied for sixth entering the final round, the 23-year-old English golfer is in position for a career-best finish. But on Saturday, she also suffered perhaps her most embarrassing moment on the course.

At some point during the third round, Law was lining up a putt and fell into a bunker. Unfortunately, there's no video of the accident (At least, not yet), but here's how she describes it:

Sounds rough. Not surprisingly, some of her LPGA pals were right there to pick her up mock her.

Good call, Alison. We NEED video of this. There has to be video somewhere. . . right?

Hmm. So you're saying there's a chance. . . Keep your eyes peeled, everyone.

