LPGA pro falls into bunker while lining up putt during tournament

By most accounts, LPGA pro Bronte Law is having a fantastic week at the Women's Australian Open. Tied for sixth entering the final round, the 23-year-old English golfer is in position for a career-best finish. But on Saturday, she also suffered perhaps her most embarrassing moment on the course.
RELATED: Tour pro makes 17 on hole, gets roasted by his own dad in the crowd
At some point during the third round, Law was lining up a putt and fell into a bunker. Unfortunately, there's no video of the accident (At least, not yet), but here's how she describes it:
Sounds rough. Not surprisingly, some of her LPGA pals were right there to
pick her up mock her.
https://twitter.com/thejessicakorda/status/1096765938379169792
Good call, Alison. We NEED video of this. There has to be video somewhere. . . right?
Hmm. So you're saying there's a chance. . . Keep your eyes peeled, everyone.
RELATED: How the LPGA celebrates its winners in style