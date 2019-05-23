Louis Oosthuizen was a last-minute WD from Colonial, and fantasy owners were NOT pleased

For a golfer who has never won on U.S. soil, Louis Oosthuizen is a pretty popular player among American golf fans. (His humorous lip-syncing reaction to completing the runner-up career Grand Slam two years ago didn't hurt.) But on Thursday, the 20th-ranked golfer in the world did something to alienate a small, but vocal, sect of that population.

RELATED: Dustin Johnson's priceless response to completing the "runner-up Grand Slam"

The PGA Tour announced Louis was a last-minute withdrawal from this week's Charles Schwab Challenge, citing a neck injury. While the natural reaction by Oosthuizen's fans would be to wish him well, those fantasy owners who had plugged the 2011 British Open champ into their lineups weren't pleased. Here's a sampling of reactions on Twitter:

Some fans also couldn't resist cracking jokes:

Wait, what? (* Checks Louis Oosthuizen's Twitter account *) Ahh. . .

We're guessing Oosthuizen didn't hurt himself rubbernecking a lion, but stranger injuries have happened. Jim Furyk once withdrew after suffering a toothbrushing-related injury . All kidding aside, we wish Louis a speedy recovery.

And on the bright side for the South African, Tiger Woods withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March with a neck strain. Woods won the Masters the following month. So hang in there, Louis—and hang in there, ticked off fantasy owners.

RELATED: The 13 best bets to win the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS