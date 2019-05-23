Fantasy-World Problems14 minutes ago

Louis Oosthuizen was a last-minute WD from Colonial, and fantasy owners were NOT pleased

By
Richard Heathcote

For a golfer who has never won on U.S. soil, Louis Oosthuizen is a pretty popular player among American golf fans. (His humorous lip-syncing reaction to completing the runner-up career Grand Slam two years ago didn't hurt.) But on Thursday, the 20th-ranked golfer in the world did something to alienate a small, but vocal, sect of that population.

RELATED: Dustin Johnson's priceless response to completing the "runner-up Grand Slam"

The PGA Tour announced Louis was a last-minute withdrawal from this week's Charles Schwab Challenge, citing a neck injury. While the natural reaction by Oosthuizen's fans would be to wish him well, those fantasy owners who had plugged the 2011 British Open champ into their lineups weren't pleased. Here's a sampling of reactions on Twitter:

Some fans also couldn't resist cracking jokes:

Wait, what? (* Checks Louis Oosthuizen's Twitter account *) Ahh. . .

We're guessing Oosthuizen didn't hurt himself rubbernecking a lion, but stranger injuries have happened. Jim Furyk once withdrew after suffering a toothbrushing-related injury. All kidding aside, we wish Louis a speedy recovery.

And on the bright side for the South African, Tiger Woods withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March with a neck strain. Woods won the Masters the following month. So hang in there, Louis—and hang in there, ticked off fantasy owners.

RELATED: The 13 best bets to win the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursFantasy Golf Podcast: Our Masters 2017 picks, predi…
Golf News & ToursPGA Tour: Fantasy Fix: BMW Championship - Golf Dige…
Golf News & ToursPGA Tour: Fantasy Fix: HP Byron Nelson Championship…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection