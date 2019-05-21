Dustin Johnson gave a priceless response when asked about completing "the runner-up Grand Slam"

Lost amid all the (rightful) fuss over Brooks Koepka winning a fourth major in eight tries was the fact that Dustin Johnson accomplished a bit of history himself. Not the type of history you dream about as a kid, mind you, but something that's still noteworthy. With his second-place showing at the 2019 PGA Championship , Johnson has now finished runner-up in all four majors.

Again, it's not what Johnson wants his Hall of Fame introductory speaker to focus on, but it's still a pretty rare—and impressive—feat. Of course, it wasn't something he wanted to focus on either after his latest close call at one of golf's biggest events.

It looked like Johnson might track down his gym buddy Brooks at Bethpage Black late on Sunday when he pulled within one shot . But back-to-back bogeys on 16 and 17 effectively ended his chances. Despite settling for second (again) and losing his spot at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking, DJ displayed a good sense of humor when asked about achieving "the runner-up Grand Slam" by SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio's John Maginnes. Check out this priceless response from Johnson:

Johnson's good-natured answer recalled Louis Oosthuizen posting a video of him lip-syncing to the Andra Day song, "I'll rise up," after capping the career runner-up Grand Slam at the 2017 PGA Championship. Like Louis, judging by this answer—and fiancée Paulina Gretzky's Instagram account —DJ is going to be just fine.

