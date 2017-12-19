Lexi Thompson will be sidelined for at least a month with wrist injury

Lexi Thompson's 2017 has been a roller coaster ride . And that ride is ending with one final bump.

Citing wrist issues, the 22-year-old took to Twitter to announce she will be sidelined until mid-January. Thompson said she's under strict doctor's orders not to hit balls during this period.

"This time off is necessary to allow the inflammation to subside, and for my wrist to heal in time for the 2018 LPGA season opener," Thompson said in a statement.

As a result, Thompson—who came in fourth with Tony Finau at the QBE Shootout two weeks ago—will miss the Diamond Resorts Invitational, which begins on Jan. 12.

Despite trials on and off the course, Thompson still won the Vare Trophy and Race to the CME Globe playoffs. She will be entering her seventh year on the LPGA.

