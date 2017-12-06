Lexi Thompson used her $1 million bonus on a souped-up car

Lexi Thompson's 2017 will be remembered as an emotional roller coaster ride. Yet the 22-year-old still enjoyed a wealth of prosperity, winning twice and capturing the LPGA Vare Trophy and Race to the CME Globe. For her Glove triumph, Thompson received a $1 million bonus, a prize that, judging by her Instagram account, was used judiciously: on a souped-up car.

The starting cost for a Nissan GTR hovers around $110,000. A price tag that would make a mighty dent in most bank accounts. But, come on, you're not NOT going to Treat Yo Self after winning a cool million.

