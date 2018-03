Today is a sad day because today is the day NFL referee, black belt over-explainer , and noted benchpress enthusiast Ed Hochuli officially announced his retirement from the National Football League . After 27 years in the zebra stripes, the sentient bicep is finally calling it quits, and to commemorate his incredible career (and swell), we decided to take one last lap around the Ed Hochuli Gun Show. Grab your finest cut-off and join us, won't you?

