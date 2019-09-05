Trending
Move It Along

Lance Lynn tells ump 'we've got a plane to catch' mid-game, ump looks just as confused as you

By
3 hours ago

The dog days of summer are now long gone for many MLB teams, but now comes the final stretch of September, when your club is well aware if it's still in the hunt or completely out of it. Texas Rangers pitcher Lance Lynn sounds like a guy who knows exactly where his team is going, which, at 68-73, is nowhere, and he's not afraid to be very up front about it.

On Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium, where Lynn started the rubber game against the Bronx Bombers, the pitcher had one of the more peculiar exchanges you'll see with an umpire all season. Apparently, the home-plate ump kept taking balls out of play, which irked both Lynn and Rangers manager Chris Woodward. After Woodward questioned the move, Lynn could be heard on the broadcast yelling at the ump. Here's what he had to say, courtesy of @Jomboy (as always):

Not surprisingly, the umpire is just as confused as the rest of us, though he wasn't making much sense himself. "I do it every single time," he says about taking balls out of play, followed by an explanation of why he's doing it when he does it and vice versa, thus implying he doesn't do it every single time. Huh?

Back to Lynn. How many times have you heard the "we've got a plane to catch!" joke, particularly in baseball, when a game is dragging on? A billion times. But to actually hear a pitcher say it in the middle of a game, while he's pitching, mind you, is pretty wild. Lynn, who is having a resurgent season, was actually pitching well, giving up just three runs on five hits against a loaded Yankee lineup. But he's not kidding himself. The Rangers are not in any kind of playoff race and they're probably not too concerned with winning this game by any means necessary. Let's keep it moving and hop on a plane to .... (checks notes) .... Baltimore?

Not exactly a cross-country flight there, Lance. Think the Rangers would be okay if they missed that one, as a bus or train would still get you there by morning. But Lynn obviously wants no part of that, and it's hard to blame him. The bus and the train suck.

RELATED: This single from Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is straight out of 'Angels in the Outfield'

MORE FROM THE LOOP
NFL Opening Night

This Cris Collinsworth prop bet is why gambling is the most fun thing ever

12 minutes ago
Part of this Complete Breakfast

Jägermeister Cold Brew is the new most important meal of the day

13 minutes ago
Move It Along

Lance Lynn tells ump 'we've got a plane to catch' mid-game, ump looks just as confused as you

3 hours ago
Gambling

Eli Manning fans won't want to see this mind-bogglingly bad gambling stat

19 hours ago
See Ya

SHOCKING: Tennessee player who retweeted someone making fun of his own team leaves the program

20 hours ago
Busted

Alex Caruso receives "random" NBA drug test after photoshopped image of him in the gym goes...

21 hours ago
Woah, Relax Bill

Bill Belichick cannot contain his excitement for the 2019 National Football League season

21 hours ago
Meet the Mess

The New York backpages after the Mets' historic choke are beyond brutal

a day ago
How?!

This single from Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is straight out of 'Angels in the Outfield'

September 3, 2019
Leach-isms

Storming Area 51 isn't a good idea says Mike Leach, guy who might actually be an alien

September 3, 2019
Gambling

8 NFL season prop bets that will pay for next year's mortgage

September 3, 2019
Tour Life

Patrick Reed shows off sweet new Masters-themed Porsche

September 3, 2019
Legends Of The Fall

Touchdowns, meltdowns, and trash talk: Ranking the NFL's Content Kings

September 3, 2019
The Grind

Tiger Woods roots for Rafael Nadal, Brooks Koepka’s dad goes after Brandel Chamblee, and the...

September 3, 2019
Hope Springs Eternal

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Week 1

September 3, 2019
Big Man On Campus

Your one-week college football star of the week: You're damn right it's a kicker

September 3, 2019
Monday Superlatives

The young men of tennis are insane temperamental lunatics

September 2, 2019
Legends

This German woman who made a 60-footer for $25,000(!) might be the world's best putter

August 31, 2019
Related
The LoopThis Cris Collinsworth prop bet is why gambling is …
The LoopJägermeister Cold Brew is the new most important me…
Golf News & ToursIn least-shocking news ever, Kyle Berkshire wins th…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection