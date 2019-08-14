Trending
Dealerships Come Through

Korn Ferry Tour's Chris Naegel will receive use of a BMW after all, for his ace on Sunday

By
4 hours ago
WinCo Foods Portland Open - Round Three
Steve DykesChris Naegel will receive a BMW for his use for two years after all. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

On Monday, we told you the story of Korn Ferry Tour player Chris Naegel, who aced the par-3 12th hole in the shadow of a shiny new BMW SUV during the final round of the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz, only to find out later that the beautiful new ride wasn’t actually the prize for making a hole-in-one. It was merely on display as part of a sponsorship from the automaker.

Naegel was rightfully confused, tweeting, in part, that he wasn’t sure why a car would be parked behind the tee box on a par 3 if it wasn’t a hole-in-one prize. In a second tweet, he added, “Buy drinks and I don’t get the car that placed on the tee. What’s going on!? Who puts a car on a par 3 tee and then doesn’t give it away???”

Good news, Chris!

On Wednesday, all was made right, with Kuni BMW, BMW Portland and BMW of Salem, along with the tournament, extending the 36-year-old a two-year lease on a BMW X3. It’s not quite as big as the X7 that was on display, but Naegel is presumably thrilled.

After all, if someone makes an ace in front of a car that’s on display it’s natural to assume you’re winning that car.

Naegel could use it, too.

Even though his final-round 64 was good enough to vault him to a fourth-place finish in the event, it wasn’t enough to land him a PGA Tour card. At 104th in the season-long points race, he failed to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and will be headed to the first stage of the tour’s Qualifying school.

At least he’ll have some new wheels to get there.

