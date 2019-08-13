Korn Ferry Tour player makes hole-in-one beside sweet BMW SUV, bummed to learn it wasn't a prize for an ace

We’ve seen it plenty of times, from charity outings to tour events and everything in between—a shiny new car perched behind the tee of a par 3, a prize for some lucky soul should they achieve one of golf’s great miracles, a hole-in-one. So imagine Chris Naegel’s delight on Sunday afternoon when he aced the 150-yard 12th hole at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club during the final round of the Korn Ferry Tour’s season finale, the WinCo Foods Portland Open.

Not only was there the obvious jubilation from making a hole-in-one, but also what appeared to be a swanky new ride, a BMW X7 luxury SUV that was parked behind the tee. It would make for a nice (and useful) consolation for the 36-year-old with just $172,000 in career earnings over parts of six seasons on the developmental circuit.

Except it turns out it wasn’t.

“Yes I made a hole in 1…no I did not get the car,” Naegel tweeted. “And I’m with all of you out there...not sure why there’s a car in a par 3 tee if it’s not a hole in one prize.”

We weren’t sure either, Chris, so we inquired with the Korn Ferry Tour to find out. According to Stewart Moore, the tour’s senior director of communications, the car was on display for fans in coordination with the hole’s sponsorship, and wasn’t intended to be the reward for a great shot. Tournament director Ryan Tahara confirmed this, saying the display was something new to the tournament this year.

Tough break, Chris. Maybe you can inquire whether an alternative solution can be worked out.

On top of it, Naegel’s final-round 64 and fourth-place finish in the event was only enough to move him up to 104th in the season-long points race, meaning he’ll be headed to first stage of Korn Ferry Qualifying School. He just won't be going there in a new car.