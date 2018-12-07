Korean sportscaster keeping his concentration through a nosebleed is something to behold

The great philosopher LL Cool J once said, "When adversity strikes, that's when you have to be the most calm . . . stay strong, stay grounded, and press on." LL Cool J would really admire this Korean sportscaster then.

During an NBA segment on SPOTV, Jo Hyun-il got a nosebleed and pressed on, literally, as if everything was normal. Check it out:

The co-host seems much more concerned about the river of blood flowing down his face than Jo, who doesn't flinch. Not even to wipe the red substance from his face! That is true grit! Although, maybe he didn't want to ruin his best suit. Can't blame him. That's a good looking suit.

Anyway, as a veteran of many nosebleeds myself, this was stunning to see, especially because that looks like it was about to be a full-on gusher. The feeling of blood running out is both terrifying and embarrassing, but this hero completely kept his concentration. Amazing.

Well done, Jo. I just hope someone got you a box of tissues in time to save your wardrobe.

