Kill the rest of your Friday afternoon by watching this Barry Sanders-like run from Matt Breida on repeat

If it weren't for Gardner Minshew, the current NFL quarterback situation would be in shambles. Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season. Drew Brees is sidelined for at least six weeks. Sam Darnold is OUT INDEFINITELY . Cam Newton is missing this week's game. If Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers go down, the NFL might as well just pack it in and call it a year.

The same can't be said for the skill position players, of which there are an endless amount in today's NFL. This is something every fantasy player who wishes their league had an extra flex position knows all too well. Each team seems to have a stable of solid running backs and a great wide receiving corps, leaving quarterbacks with a lot of mouths to feed. Look no further than the San Francisco 49ers, who had three guys rush the ball 10-plus times last Sunday, two of them going for over 80 yards.

One of them was Matt Breida, who is currently in his third season in the NFL, all of them as a Niner. On Sunday in Cincinnati Breida carried the ball 12 times for 121 yards and had one reception for 11 yards, and while he didn't get into the end zone, he had a highlight reel run that didn't go viral until this past Thursday.

Why is that? Because the NFL's "The Checkdown" social media account posted the end zone view of the 34-yard run, and the angle shows off Breida's incredible vision and a pair of ankle-breaking juke moves. Watch this Barry Sanders-like run on repeat to kill the rest of your Friday afternoon and thank us later:

I'm currently on my 12th watch myself. And before you freak out and say I'm comparing him to Barry Sanders, I simply stated it was Barry Sanders-like, which it was. Take a look at these comments from former NFL running back Rashad Jennings and current New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell:

Former Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson also commented, saying Breida had "vision off the charts." Nick Mullens, who started at quarterback for eight games alongside Breida last season, said it was "nothing new." Pretty high praise for the third-year back, who is one of the more underrated running backs in the league. Trent Richardson would have tried to bounce it outside for a loss of three. Sorry, that was uncalled for.

