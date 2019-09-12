Kevin Na's walk-in game is already in mid-season form at The Greenbrier

Following his victory at Colonial in May, Kevin Na didn't exactly finish the season strong. In his very next start at the U.S. Open he missed the cut, then withdrew from the 3M Open a few weeks later. After that he tied for 43rd in a field of 63 players at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude, and followed that up with a T-77 at the Northern Trust, which included a final-round 80, his most recent competitive round.

The upside? Na got a full month off before returning to action on Thursday at The Greenbrier, where he is the defending champion. The extra down time has paid dividends so far, as Na is four under on the day with a few holes to play. His game isn't the only thing in mid-season form either. On the front nine, Na was up to his usual tricks, strolling in birdie putts well before they dropped into the cup:

While it couldn't possibly top his walk-in from the 2012 U.S. Open , this one has got to be in the top three of Na walk-ins. He started it a full two seconds before it dropped!

Can't teach that type of confidence folks. It's amazing that we haven't seen him miss one of the early walk-in putts yet (Jordan Spieth knows what we're talking about ). Hopefully he never does, because it could kill some of the aura. The more he strolls 'em in, the more the legend grows.

