Kevin Kisner promises no more dancing at team events, puts Presidents Cup routine on Phil Mickelson

From tight fairways to internal squabbles, the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team had plenty of problems in Paris. In contrast, the 2017 U.S. Presidents Cup squad's biggest concern seemed to be coming up with fresh celebrations during a blowout win at Liberty National. And no two players attracted more attention for this than Phil Mickelson and Kevin Kisner , who turned a winning moment into an audition for Dancing With The Stars.

Here's their rendition of the Three Amigos jig in case you forgot:

Well, it turns out, Mickelson was the mastermind behind those, um, hip moves. At Wednesday's press conference ahead of the QBE Shootout, Kisner was asked if he had any similar routines planned with this week's partner, Cameron Champ.

"No dancing. That was all your boy Phil. I just went along with it for the team," Kisner replied. "We'll have some, I'll let him, he's the young dude, he probably knows more stuff than me. I'll let him come up with a handshake or something, and when I start knocking some putts in, we'll have a good time."

Here's the video of Kisner and Champ addressing the media, a clip that also includes a funny story of how the two met during the Mayakoba Golf Classic last month:

"He was laying on the table in Mexico and I asked him if he's the little guy everybody's telling me about who's been hitting it so far," Kisner said. "And he started laughing wondering who the redneck was talking to him."

Here are the 12 two-person teams (Lexi Thompson is the lone woman in the event) for the tournament, which starts on Friday:

Cameron Champ/Kevin Kisner

Bryson DeChambeau/Kevin Na

Tony Finau/ Lexi Thompson

Billy Horschel/Brandt Snedeker

Charley Hoffman/Gary Woodland

Luke Donald/ Andrew Landry

Graeme McDowell/Emiliano Grillo

Brian Harmon/ Patton Kizzire

Pat Perez/ Kyle Stanley

Bubba Watson/ Harold Varner III

Luke List/ Charles Howell III

Sean O’Hair/Steve Stricker

O'Hair and Stricker are the defending champs, but Kisner is hoping to ride the recent hot play of Champ to his first title in the event.

"I'm going to be riding his shoulders," Kisner cracked, "And be the best cheerleader in the world." Minus any dancing, of course.

