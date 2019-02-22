Trending
"Beer Is Every Place"

Kevin Harlan's call of a Bucks fan's beer spill is why he is one of the greats

By
4 hours ago

If someone asked you to rattle off the top play-by-play guys in sports right now, chances are you'd start with the usual suspects. Jim Nantz, Joe Buck, Marv Albert, Gus Johnson, etc. It might take you a little while to mention Kevin Harlan, which is a shame, because he's arguably one of the top two or three active play-by-play guys in the business.

Moments like the one we are about to share only further this notion. On Thursday night in Milwuakee, during a particularly boring stretch of the Bucks vs. Celtics game, a Bucks fan sitting court side spilled his beer everywhere when Boston forward Marcus Morris crashed into him as he saved the ball. Harlan did what he does best, perfectly describing the situation in great detail like the play-by-play legend he is:

"Some Schlitz maybe, who knows! He's just SOAKED in beer. It's in the guy's hair... it's IN THE GUY'S HAIR! Beer is every place! The Miller High Life, SPILLED on the floor!"

For me, the Miller High Life shoutout puts this over the top. Few beverages bring me as much joy as the champagne of beers. Harlan really is the best, though this moment still doesn't usurp the time he called a streaker running on the field in San Francisco:

"Beer is every place!", "The guy is drunk!", and "WITH NO REGARD FOR HUMAN LIFE", should be enough to put Harlan on the Mount Rushmore of sports broadcasting.

RELATED: Tony Romo's play-by-play of a cat running on the field is already his best broadcasting moment

MORE FROM THE LOOP
"Beer Is Every Place"

Kevin Harlan's call of a Bucks fan's beer spill is why he is one of the greats

4 hours ago
Brought to You by Kleenex

Rugby player blows snot rocket into opponent's face, should be suspended from the planet

5 hours ago
Life Coach

Charles Barkley has some sage advice for Jussie Smollett and aspiring criminals everywhere

6 hours ago
Twitter Daggers

Justin Thomas mocks himself—and a fan—over surprising three-putt in Mexico

6 hours ago
News & Tours

Tiger Woods' first-tee introduction was a sight to behold. His tee-shot, not so much

a day ago
Cardinals Beat Reporter

NFL reporter Holly Sonders flaunts Kliff Kingsbury bias loud n' proud on Insta

February 21, 2019
These Guys Are Good

PGA Tour pro barely makes early tee time after red-eye flight, still shoots under par

February 21, 2019
Brickfest

UPS guy delivers package, starts shooting hoops in driveway, builds a house with bricks

February 21, 2019
Lifetime Ban

Georgia fan costs team game by throwing stuffed animal on the court. You can't make it up

February 21, 2019
Oh No

Zion Williamson busts through his own shoe, hurts knee, causes mass internet panic

February 20, 2019
Local Legends

New documentary about a NYC street golfer nicknamed "Tiger Hood" is surprisingly beautiful

February 20, 2019
The Best Things In Life Are Free

5,000 golf balls spill onto Wisconsin highway, sending locals scrambling for freebies

February 20, 2019
Viral Videos

European Tour pro gets revenge on the spike mark that cost him a World Golf Championship

February 20, 2019
Flashing The Leather

Liberty outfielder makes diving-over-the-fence catch for first official web gem of baseball...

February 20, 2019
Twitter

Brian Kelly's attempt to be cool backfires as Notre Dame coach fumbles quote from "The Office"

February 20, 2019
Merchandise

Can this T-shirt solve the slow play crisis?

February 20, 2019
Let's Get Ready to Rumble

John Daly fires shot across Vijay's bow with his own grueling workout video

February 20, 2019
Fails

PGA Tour pro gets burned (literally) by the new shorts policy

February 20, 2019
Related
The LoopPhiladelphia 76ers fan wins entire arena Chick-fil-…
The LoopLooks like this fan celebrated Tiger's Saturday cha…
The LoopA sweet alternative to the usual post-round brew - …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection